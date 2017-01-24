34°
Tonnes of you beaut things to do on Australia Day around Gympie

24th Jan 2017 2:53 PM
PROUD AUSSIES: Gympie region's Simon and Rebecca Johnson and their son Joseph became Australian citizens on Australia Day last year.
PROUD AUSSIES: Gympie region's Simon and Rebecca Johnson and their son Joseph became Australian citizens on Australia Day last year.

1. Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony

WHEN: 9am - 11am.

WHERE: Gympie Civic Centre, Mellor St.

ALL are welcome to attend the awards that recognise the achievements and hard work of Gympie region residents in the following areas:

  • Citizen of the Year - a resident who has made a noteworthy contribution in a year or who has given outstanding service to the community over a number of years,
  • Young Citizen of the Year (14-25 years old),
  • Cultural Award - for noteworthy contribution to the cultural life of the local community
  • Youth Cultural Award (14-25 years old)
  • Sports Administration Award - to a coach, official or administrator who has put time and effort into a Gympie region sports team, activity or facility
  • Youth Sports Award (14-25 years old - who has achieved highly in sport)
  • Community Event of the Year (to the person or group that has staged the most outstanding community event)

It is also a time to welcome Australia's newest citizens who live in the Gympie region.

No RSVP is required for the free event.

2. Australia Day at Nelson Reserve

WHERE: Nelson Reserve

WHEN: 11am - 4.30pm.

THIS year is Gympie's 150th birthday and the party is getting started with a jam-packed free Australia Day event at Nelson Reserve.

A stellar line-up of entertainment will get your toes tapping with Aussie Idol Shannon Noll, The Tim Freedman Trio (The Whitlams), Rival Fire, Lee T-Bone Turner, End of November (formerly Hoo8Hoo) and Emma Beau all gracing the stage.

If sport is more your thing - the Australia vs Pakistan One Day International will be televised on the big screen, while bbq's, food stalls and a licensed bar area will keep everyone happy.

And if that's not enough - bring your togs - there will be inflatable water slides and water play to cool off.

3. Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum Australia Day

WHEN: From 8am

START Australia Day off on the right foot with a yummy breakfast at the Gympie Gold Mining Museum and follow it up with a range of fun activities.

Visitors can enjoy free miniature train/historic bus rides, panning for gold and seeing a working steam powered gold stamper. All exhibits open and Museum entry fees apply.

4. Australia Day Family Fun Day at Amamoor State School

WHEN: 10am -2pm

JOIN in the a family day of celebrations with old fashioned games including the egg and spoon race, the three legged race, Tug-o-war and a boot toss. BYO seating, pack a picnic or food and drinks will be available on the day.

There will be a water slide to cool off at the end of the day. Entry is free.

5. Australia Day at the Jockey Club Hotel car park

WHEN: 10am - 6pm

BRING the family and help celebrate with a fun filled day of activities including live entertainment and the famous meat pie eating contest.

6. Australia Day at the Mt Pleasant Hotel

WHEN: 1 - 5pm

RICHIE Connor from 2Fat2Kidnap will play a classic line up of Aussie songs, while games and competitions including party-pie eating, thong throwing and toad racing will be a barrel of laughs. Free sausage sizzle and raffles.

7. Australia Day at the Rainbow Beach Hotel

WHEN: From 12 noon

IF you're at the Cooloola Coast look no further than the Rainbow beach hotel, where Joel, Brendo and Aido will provide the entertainment alongside plenty of games and giveaways.

Gympie Times

Topics:  australia day australia day awards 2017 citizenship ceremony gympie whats-on

Celebrate in style around the Gympie region this Australia Day

