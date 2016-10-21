28°
News

Toddler was in back seat during drunken car crash

Francesca Mcmackin
| 21st Oct 2016 1:48 PM
A Bollier woman has been convicted of drink driving after she crashed with her 2-year-old child in the car.
A Bollier woman has been convicted of drink driving after she crashed with her 2-year-old child in the car. Jesper Wittorff

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MOTHER who drove from Southside to Imbil before crashing was revealed to be almost four times over the legal alcohol limit - with her two-year-old child in the car.

Andrea Dianne Catling pleaded guilty in the Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday to driving under the influence of liquor.

The 32-year-old Bollier mother represented herself in court, turning down the offer to seek a lawyer.

The police prosecutor told the court Catling had been driving along Mary Valley Rd at Imbil on August 3 when her Kia Sportage veered off the road, crashing down the roadside embankment.

Her toddler was in the back seat during the crash, but the police report made no mention of whether the child was injured.

Police were called at 2.50pm, and found bystanders at the crash site comforting an agitated Catling.

Officers inspected the scene and found an open can of alcohol in the car's centre console.

A breath test revealed Catling's blood alcohol level to be 0.194.

An ambulance took her to hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Catling turned down the opportunity to make submissions to the court in her defence.

It was the first time she had been caught drink- driving.

Magistrate G. Hillan noted Catling's lack of similar history, fined her $1200 and disqualified her from obtaining a licence for a year.

"It's a fairly high reading," he told Catling during his sentencing remarks.

The magistrate made no comment over the toddler in the car.

Gympie Times

Topics:  court crime drink driving gympie court

When undies turn dangerous in a police watchouse

When undies turn dangerous in a police watchouse

A COOLOOLA Cove man tried to strangle himself with first his shirt, then his pants and finally his own underwear while in police custody for drink-driving.

  • Crime

  • 21st Oct 2016 1:36 PM

Golf Club: failed council purchase is Gympie's loss

Gympie Golf course.

Gympie golfer says the council should buy the golf course

UPDATE: QPWS investigating after ranger's electric shock

Summer is spending time at Fraser Island Photo Matahari Sumadi

A 42-year-old man got an electric shock on an electric grid.

Drunken outburst over 'bludging' partner ends in court

Gympie Magistrates Court House. File photo.

'Grossly intoxicated' man refuses to leave house, resists arrest

Local Partners

Gympie students take to the field for a cause

Gympie State High School students are passing the baton to raise funds for cancer awareness and research.

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

Steve Burgess.

Burgess recovering in hospital from surgery as major award announced

What's happening in your community

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary for October 21-23

Widgee fires up for massive weekend of music, fun

WIDGEE BOUND: The Eagle Mountain String Band have come all the way from Washington State, USA, for this weekend's Webb Brothers Country Talent Quest at Widgee.

Campfire concert kicks off big weekend at Widgee

Aussie acts set to take the stage at the Rush Festival

LIVE AND LOUD: Indie rockers British India will be one of the bands taking to the stage on Sunday night.

Rush Festival is gearing up for a big weekend of free live music.

Selma Blair blames flight outburst on 'psychotic blackout'

Selma Blair blames flight outburst on 'psychotic blackout'

SELMA Blair has claimed her bizarre outburst on a flight earlier this year was due to a "psychotic blackout".

Bob Dylan acknowledges Nobel Prize win

Bob Dylan has finally acknowledged his Nobel Prize win

WATCH: Trailer for Jackman's final Wolverine film released

First trailer for the last Wolverine film with Hugh Jackman.

Thrilling trailer promises a dark, dystopian finale for Wolverine

CCTV footage surfaces of Kim Kardashian West's robbers

The blurry footage shows three men on bikes and two on foot

Cathriona White's mother claims to have Jim Carrey's results

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

SHE claims Carrey exposed White to herpes, chlamydia, Hepatitis A

The Koi Boys are back with more covers and original songs

Former Voice contestants The Koi Boys have signed with Universal Music.

THE Voice favourites release their debut album today.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E10 - hometown visits

Georgia Love in a scene from season two episode 10 of The Bachelorette.

Georgia meets the families of her four beaus tonight.

ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY

Lot 383 Gatehouse Road, Kilkivan 4600

Residential Land 0 0 $95,000

Looking for a flat block to build the family home? Enough space for the kids to run around and to have a horse or two? Then look no further this 4.9 acre vacant...

AFFORDABLE ACREAGE LIVING

Glenwood 4570

House 1 1 8 $295,000

Here's your chance to get that piece of paradise, even if you're on a budget. This pretty and private 31.23 acres (12.64ha) property would be great as a starter...

READY TO BUILD

15b Birdwood Drive, Gunalda 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $60,000

I would proudly like to present 15b Birdwood Drive, Gunalda to the market. Positioned in an established area of Gunalda it is a short walk to the local bakery...

2 live the quiet country lifestyle!

283 Arborten Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 2 REDUCED TO...

This as new property is ideal for someone who is ready for the quiet country life. Positioned on 2 very nice acres there is as much or as little as you would like...

top spot 2 buy!

38 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Just great! Great home, great location, great outlook, great price! Looking for just a great, nice, neat home then this is it! Nothing to do just move in and...

need 2 finish but priced 2 sell!

45 James Road, Glenwood 4570

2 1 3 $185,000!

Great location! Great price! Great little project 2 finish off! Most of the hard work had been done with this property Comfortable country style 2 bedroom...

Sweet Deal in Sweetlip.. Bush at Rear

35 Sweetlip Circle, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 1 $329,000

From the moment you arrive at this charming lowset brick home you will be delighted. You enter via the decorative timber and glass door into the gleaming light...

YES - YES - YES - Please

1/20 Gympie Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 2 1 1 $282,000

YES - this is a gorgeous, private, modern, ground level unit YES - short stroll- a couple of minutes to the beach of Tin Ban Bay YES - this a relaxed lifestyle...

When Only the Best ... !!

64 Bayside Road, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 4 $459,000

This quality built, executive residence is well appointed, with the best location and the best relaxed lifestyle on offer on 2011m2 in Cooloola Cove. You are...

time 2 live it, not just dream it!

4 Elms Court, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 REDUCED TO...

Feel like you are just about to give up on finding the ONE! The ONE that makes you feel like you are home the minute you walk in the front door! The ONE that ticks...

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

SEQ is the 'greatest market': property guru John McGrath

SPEAKER: John McGrath of McGrath Estate Agents is today's guest speaker at the Better Business Breakfast.

SEQ is the "greatest" real estate market, says property guru.