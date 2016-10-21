Toddler was in back seat during drunken car crash

A Bollier woman has been convicted of drink driving after she crashed with her 2-year-old child in the car.

A MOTHER who drove from Southside to Imbil before crashing was revealed to be almost four times over the legal alcohol limit - with her two-year-old child in the car.

Andrea Dianne Catling pleaded guilty in the Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday to driving under the influence of liquor.

The 32-year-old Bollier mother represented herself in court, turning down the offer to seek a lawyer.

The police prosecutor told the court Catling had been driving along Mary Valley Rd at Imbil on August 3 when her Kia Sportage veered off the road, crashing down the roadside embankment.

Her toddler was in the back seat during the crash, but the police report made no mention of whether the child was injured.

Police were called at 2.50pm, and found bystanders at the crash site comforting an agitated Catling.

Officers inspected the scene and found an open can of alcohol in the car's centre console.

A breath test revealed Catling's blood alcohol level to be 0.194.

An ambulance took her to hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Catling turned down the opportunity to make submissions to the court in her defence.

It was the first time she had been caught drink- driving.

Magistrate G. Hillan noted Catling's lack of similar history, fined her $1200 and disqualified her from obtaining a licence for a year.

"It's a fairly high reading," he told Catling during his sentencing remarks.

The magistrate made no comment over the toddler in the car.