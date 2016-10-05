Improve your balance, co-ordination with tai chi

TODAY
Tai Chi
IMPROVE your balance, coordination, exercise and have fun learning tai chi. Accredited facilitators. Weekly classes. Beginners 9-10am. Anglican Hall, Lady Mary Tce, Gympie. Cost $4 per class. Inquiries, Wendy 0488031551.
Gympie U3A Classes
AT USC, Gympie:
iPad & Smartphone 9-10am. Laptops 10.30-11.30am. Inquiries, Anne 54812478.
Garage Sales
LITTLE Haven garage sales held 8am-noon, Chapple St shed (opposite MVHR workshop). Sheds are open for sales and to receive pre-loved items. Good range of furniture at reasonable prices. Delivery can be arranged. Cost negotiated. Proceeds to Little Haven Palliative Care. Inquiries, 54829091.
Trivia Night
HOSTED by DJ Roly at the Gympie RSL to raise money for Camp Quality. Prizes to be won between 7-9pm. Registration fee $5. Inquiries, Michael 0407588835.
Gamblers Anonymous
TODAY, from 4pm, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd (cnr Stanley St). Parking at rear. Inquiries, Steve 54862086 or 0404050646. Maureen on 0419221527.
Health checks
CLINIC 87 visits Gympie today to provide free sexual health checks for men and women. Drop in to Gympie General Hospital, 10am-2pm, or phone 54705244 for an appointment.
Gympie Gem Club
MAKE your own silver jewellery; cut and polish stones; faceting of gemstones and silvercasting. Visitors and new members welcome. Clubhouse, cnr Bruce Hwy and Monkland St, open 9am-3pm and 6.30-9.30pm. Inquiries, 0409636814 or 0428862851.
TOMORROW
Older Women's Network
MEETS at St Peter's Anglican Hall, 9.15am at Lady Mary Terrace. Enquiries, Lee 54831415 or Helen 54835181.
Pensioners Hoy
GYMPIE Pensioners are holding a hoy afternoon at the Senior Citizens Centre, in Mellor St from 12.30pm. Card games, raffles and afternoon tea. Inquiries, Maureen 54826738.
Euchre Club
EUCHRE at the Goomboorian Memorial Hall, 7 pm. $2 for lots of fun and supper. Inquiries, phone Jan 0754865552 or 0488769588. All welcome.
Computer Club
GYMPIE Seniors Computer Club meets 10-11.30am, James Nash Arcade, beside the Gold Rush Office. Inquiries, David 54827564.
Gympie U3A classes
AT Gympie Community Place: Spanish: 10am-noon. Inquiries, Pam 54831976; French 1-2pm; Italian 2-3pm.
Alcoholics Anonymous
GYMPIE: Room 2, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd (cnr Stanley St), 8pm. Inquiries 54824560 or 0428839370.
TIN CAN BAY: Tin Can Bay Library, 6pm. Contact 54862073.
Al-Anon
AL-ANON Family Groups meets 7.30pm for relatives and friends of people with a drinking problem. Share experience, strength and hope to solve common problems. Meeting details, phone 54839052, 54825523 or 0412364 979.
FRIDAY
Senior Citizens Club
GYMPIE and District Senior Citizens Club meets at the Senior Citizens Hall, Fridays at 10am to play cards and bowls. New members welcome. Inquiries, Denise 0418189113.
Gympie U3A classes
AT Gympie Community Place:
History 9.30-10.30am. Inquiries, Janice 0428418197.
Mahjong noon-2pm. Inquiries, Sue 54828956.
Alcoholics Anonymous
GLENWOOD Community Hall (37km north of Gympie), 7pm. Details, phone 54857041.
SATURDAY
Goomboorian Markets
GOOMBOORIAN Memorial Hall Country Market run the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of each month from 8 am to noon. Come and sample true country atmosphere, enjoy a free cuppa. Why not bring along your pre-loved treasures and have a stall for $5. Contact Jan 0754865552 or 0488769588 or email goom boorianhall@yahoo.com.au.
Alcoholics Anonymous
ROOM 2, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd (cnr Stanley St), 4.30pm. Inquiries, 0459350026 or 0428839370.
Gympie Gem Club
OPEN 9am-noon. Make your own silver jewellery. Cut and polish stones. New members welcome. Clubhouse, cnr Bruce Hwy and Monkland St. Inquiries, 0409636814 or 0428862851.