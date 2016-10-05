Improve your balance, co-ordination with tai chi

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region over the next couple of days.

TODAY

Tai Chi

IMPROVE your balance, coordination, exercise and have fun learning tai chi. Accredited facilitators. Weekly classes. Beginners 9-10am. Anglican Hall, Lady Mary Tce, Gympie. Cost $4 per class. Inquiries, Wendy 0488031551.

Gympie U3A Classes

AT USC, Gympie:

iPad & Smartphone 9-10am. Laptops 10.30-11.30am. Inquiries, Anne 54812478.

Garage Sales

LITTLE Haven garage sales held 8am-noon, Chapple St shed (opposite MVHR workshop). Sheds are open for sales and to receive pre-loved items. Good range of furniture at reasonable prices. Delivery can be arranged. Cost negotiated. Proceeds to Little Haven Palliative Care. Inquiries, 54829091.

Trivia Night

HOSTED by DJ Roly at the Gympie RSL to raise money for Camp Quality. Prizes to be won between 7-9pm. Registration fee $5. Inquiries, Michael 0407588835.

Gamblers Anonymous

TODAY, from 4pm, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd (cnr Stanley St). Parking at rear. Inquiries, Steve 54862086 or 0404050646. Maureen on 0419221527.

Health checks

CLINIC 87 visits Gympie today to provide free sexual health checks for men and women. Drop in to Gympie General Hospital, 10am-2pm, or phone 54705244 for an appointment.

Gympie Gem Club

MAKE your own silver jewellery; cut and polish stones; faceting of gemstones and silvercasting. Visitors and new members welcome. Clubhouse, cnr Bruce Hwy and Monkland St, open 9am-3pm and 6.30-9.30pm. Inquiries, 0409636814 or 0428862851.

TOMORROW

Older Women's Network

MEETS at St Peter's Anglican Hall, 9.15am at Lady Mary Terrace. Enquiries, Lee 54831415 or Helen 54835181.

Pensioners Hoy

GYMPIE Pensioners are holding a hoy afternoon at the Senior Citizens Centre, in Mellor St from 12.30pm. Card games, raffles and afternoon tea. Inquiries, Maureen 54826738.

Euchre Club

EUCHRE at the Goomboorian Memorial Hall, 7 pm. $2 for lots of fun and supper. Inquiries, phone Jan 0754865552 or 0488769588. All welcome.

Computer Club

GYMPIE Seniors Computer Club meets 10-11.30am, James Nash Arcade, beside the Gold Rush Office. Inquiries, David 54827564.

Gympie U3A classes

AT Gympie Community Place: Spanish: 10am-noon. Inquiries, Pam 54831976; French 1-2pm; Italian 2-3pm.

Alcoholics Anonymous

GYMPIE: Room 2, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd (cnr Stanley St), 8pm. Inquiries 54824560 or 0428839370.

TIN CAN BAY: Tin Can Bay Library, 6pm. Contact 54862073.

Al-Anon

AL-ANON Family Groups meets 7.30pm for relatives and friends of people with a drinking problem. Share experience, strength and hope to solve common problems. Meeting details, phone 54839052, 54825523 or 0412364 979.

FRIDAY

Senior Citizens Club

GYMPIE and District Senior Citizens Club meets at the Senior Citizens Hall, Fridays at 10am to play cards and bowls. New members welcome. Inquiries, Denise 0418189113.

Gympie U3A classes

AT Gympie Community Place:

History 9.30-10.30am. Inquiries, Janice 0428418197.

Mahjong noon-2pm. Inquiries, Sue 54828956.

Alcoholics Anonymous

GLENWOOD Community Hall (37km north of Gympie), 7pm. Details, phone 54857041.

SATURDAY

Goomboorian Markets

GOOMBOORIAN Memorial Hall Country Market run the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of each month from 8 am to noon. Come and sample true country atmosphere, enjoy a free cuppa. Why not bring along your pre-loved treasures and have a stall for $5. Contact Jan 0754865552 or 0488769588 or email goom boorianhall@yahoo.com.au.

Alcoholics Anonymous

ROOM 2, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd (cnr Stanley St), 4.30pm. Inquiries, 0459350026 or 0428839370.

Gympie Gem Club

OPEN 9am-noon. Make your own silver jewellery. Cut and polish stones. New members welcome. Clubhouse, cnr Bruce Hwy and Monkland St. Inquiries, 0409636814 or 0428862851.