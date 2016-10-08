33°
News

Meet some new groups in Gympie this weekend

8th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this weekend.
NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this weekend. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TODAY

Goomboorian Markets

GOOMBOORIAN Memorial Hall Country Markets run from 8am to 12 noon. Come and sample the true country atmosphere, Enjoy our hospitality with a free cuppa. Why not bring along your pre-loved treasures and have a stall for $5. Contact Jan 07 54865552 or 0488769588 email goomboorianhall @yahoo.com.au.

Alcoholics Anonymous

ROOM 2, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd (cnr Stanley St), 4.30pm. Inquiries 0459350026 or 0428 839370.

Gympie Gem Club

OPEN Open 9am-noon. Make your own silver jewellery. Cut and polish stones. New members welcome. Clubhouse, cnr Bruce Hwy and Monkland St. Inquiries 0409636814 or 0428862851.

Dagun Growers' Market

AT DAGUN Heritage Railway Station from 3pm. Freshly picked and local food. Talk to the growers and buy our regional varied fruit and vegetables. Enjoy wine and cheese tasting too. Inquiries Elaine 54843749.

SUNDAY

Learn To Dance

LEARN how to dance, old time and new vogue, 12.30-3.30pm, Long Flat Hall. Adults $4, high school students $2 with afternoon tea provided. Come along and join us for a great afternoon. Inquiries Ann 54839387 or Will 54825390.

Imbil Markets

CRAFT, jewellery, fruit, vegetables, honey, conserves and plants, 8am-2pm. All township shops, art gallery, tea room, cafes and pub are also open. Inquiries, visit website, maryvalleycountry.com.au.

Alcoholics Anonymous

POMONA, Red Cross rooms, Reserve St, 6.30pm. Inquiries phone 54852862.

Lutheran Bus Trip

A BUS trip is arranged to see the World Famous Royal Scots Dragoon Guards spectacular pipes and drums during their Australian tour commemorating the Queen's 90th Birthday. They will be at Caloundra at 2pm. The cost, including the bus trip, will be $130 in aid of the Lutheran Guild. Inquiries phone Betty Sinn 54824453.

MONDAY

Gympie U3A classes

AT Gympie Community Place:

German: 9-10.30am. Inquiries June 0428849136.

Literature: Monday, 11am-noon. Inquiries Gussie 54821658.

Watercolour: 1-4pm. Inquiries Margaret 0437375011.

AT Gympie Library:

Book Treasures 2nd Monday monthly. Inquiries Kulwant 54822106.

Social bowls

SUBURBS Indoor Bowls Club social bowls from 1pm. All abilities and skill levels welcome. Cost is $4. Please wear covered shoes - you don't want a bowl dropped on your toe.

Bingo

EVERY Monday, Gympie Bowls Club, Bowlers Dr, Southside. Eyes down at 9.30am. Morning tea, all welcome.

Partners of Veterans

PARTNERS of Veterans Association (PVA) meets second Monday monthly at the Gympie RSL, Mary St, at 10am.

Spinners and Weavers

GYMPIE Spinners and Weavers meets 9am-noon at the Landcare offices, Groves Rd, Gympie.

Experienced and beginner fibre artists welcome for spinning, weaving, felting, knitting, crocheting. Inquiries phone Connie 0407155904.

Parkinson's Support Group

GYMPIE Parkinson's Support Group meets second Monday monthly at the Victory Hotel at 10.30am. Cost is a gold coin donation to cover morning tea.

The second most common neurological degenerative condition after Alzheimer's Disease, the cause of Parkinson's is not known; there is no cure and it affects males and females of all ages.

Support given to people affected by related movement disorders such as dystonia, multiple system atrophy, essential tremor, and restless legs syndrome.

Inquiries phone Jodi Coyne 0448559207 or e-mail gympiepdgroup@gmail.com.

Al-Anon

AL-ANON Family Groups meets 1pm, for relatives and friends of people with a drinking problem.

Al-Anon believes alcoholism is a family illness and changed attitudes can aid recovery. Meeting details, phone 54839052, 54825523 or 0412 364979.

Gympie Times

Topics:  community diary, from saturday, gympie region, october 8, weekend events

Get set for a super hot Saturday

Get set for a super hot Saturday

AFTER a week of cold starts the Gympie region heads into the weekend with the promise of a super sunny Saturday and top temperatures of 33 degrees.

Rolling out the red carpet for film fest opening

UP IN LIGHTS: Crowds fill the Prospector's Hall at the Gympie Civic Centre for the Opening Night of Heart of Gold.

THE GYMPIE Civic Centre was transformed for the Heart of Gold.

Council to appoint water advisory board

WATER BUSINESS: Gympie water supplies and sewerage services will be a commercial operation under new council policies.

Gympie Regional Council votes to commercialise its water supplies

Chatsworth fire brigade thankful for support

This letter writer has thanked the Chatsworth community for its great support of the Chatsworth fire brigade.

LETTER: Chatsworth fire brigade thankful for public support

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

Rolling out the red carpet for film fest opening

UP IN LIGHTS: Crowds fill the Prospector's Hall at the Gympie Civic Centre for the Opening Night of Heart of Gold.

THE GYMPIE Civic Centre was transformed for the Heart of Gold.

Latest deals and offers

Visitors stretching Rainbow holidays

Visitors stretching Rainbow holidays

HOLIDAYS in Rainbow Beach are extending well past the school term, with people still enjoying the sunny skies and getting a glimpse of whales.

Brock mini-series will get hearts racing

Matthew Le Nevez plays Peter Brock in the mini-series Brock. Supplied by Channel 10.

MATT Le Nevez portrays Australian great Peter Brock in Ten's biopic

Flying Artist's exhibition set to take off

Flying artist Merv Moriarty in the 1970s.

An exhibition of Flying Artist Merv Moriarty's work is lifting off

'If you're reading this, it means I have died on Mt Everest'

Alyssa Azar.

Alyssa Azar was determined to conquer the highest peak in the world

Tim Finn headlining at Airlie Beach Music Festival

Music veteran Tim Finn from New Zealand will headline the Airlie Beach Music Festival.

Tim Finn: "It's the kind of festival that artists love"

Win a gardener's dream trip to Melbourne

Don't miss your chance to win!

Want to win a gardener's dream trip to Melbourne? Read on!

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

US country music group Little Big Town joins the Dixie Chicks as headliners of the 2017 CMC Rocks festival.

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts also on the bill.

A Great Address - For Your New Home!

178 Lawson Road, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land An opportunity has become available to purchase over an acre of vacant ... $200,000

An opportunity has become available to purchase over an acre of vacant land in the beautiful sought after Pie Creek Area. Welcome to 178 Lawson Road (Lot 7 Zerner...

CONVENIENT LOCATION!!

144 Old Maryborough Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 $309,000

Only minutes' drive to the CBD and only 200m walking distance to a school is this two story brick home situated on a large 2,023 m. This makes this property in a...

COMFORTABLE AND AFFORDABLE LIVING AT IT&#39;S BEST

53 Noosa Rd, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 1 $230,000

A great investment or starter home could be yours for the taking. This low set brick home ideally located just minutes from the town centre on a 749m2 block.

FIRST HOME? - LOOK AT ME!!!!

194 Dan Meurant Drive, Curra 4570

House 2 1 1 $242,000

This highset timber home is situated on a gently sloping 10,000m2 (2.5ac) elevated block with lovely views and high enough to catch the breezes. The home boasts 2...

A PIECE OF PARADISE CLOSE TO TOWN

15 Barrett Road, Widgee 4570

House 4 2 1 $375,000

Situated in Widgee approx 15 minutes west of Gympie is a 2 year old, 4 bedroom Weathertex home on a fully fenced 5 acres. All the bedrooms have built-ins with the...

CITY VIEWS

64 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 1 $235,000

This Gympie city home was built by one of Gympie's best known and respected builders. The 4 bedroom or 3 bedroom plus office home was built with the best hardwood...

PRICED TO SELL FAST!!!!

104 Thomas Road, Curra 4570

House 3 1 2 $235,000

First to see will buy this property that is situated on 5 acres with a lovely park like eucalyptus forest. The tropical gardens are drought tolerant and create a...

NEAT AND SWEET

9 Sorrel Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $318,000

This immaculate brick family home has been so well maintained and sparkles like brand new. From the street this home offers an elevated position amongst other...

Bush at Rear ... Modern Exciting Home

19 Habitat Circuit, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Unique.. Privacy Plus. Bushland at the rear and no neighbours on one side. This Exclusively Listed Quality lowest 4 bedroom home has all the modern finishes, 2...

CHARMING CLASSIC

23 Minya Road, The Palms 4570

House 3 1 2 $297,000

I would like present 23 Minya Road. This classic but modern Western Red Cedar property has lots of appealing features to offer. Positioned between the trees...

State considers land sell off to bankroll projects

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?