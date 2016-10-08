Meet some new groups in Gympie this weekend

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this weekend.

TODAY

Goomboorian Markets

GOOMBOORIAN Memorial Hall Country Markets run from 8am to 12 noon. Come and sample the true country atmosphere, Enjoy our hospitality with a free cuppa. Why not bring along your pre-loved treasures and have a stall for $5. Contact Jan 07 54865552 or 0488769588 email goomboorianhall @yahoo.com.au.

Alcoholics Anonymous

ROOM 2, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd (cnr Stanley St), 4.30pm. Inquiries 0459350026 or 0428 839370.

Gympie Gem Club

OPEN Open 9am-noon. Make your own silver jewellery. Cut and polish stones. New members welcome. Clubhouse, cnr Bruce Hwy and Monkland St. Inquiries 0409636814 or 0428862851.

Dagun Growers' Market

AT DAGUN Heritage Railway Station from 3pm. Freshly picked and local food. Talk to the growers and buy our regional varied fruit and vegetables. Enjoy wine and cheese tasting too. Inquiries Elaine 54843749.

SUNDAY

Learn To Dance

LEARN how to dance, old time and new vogue, 12.30-3.30pm, Long Flat Hall. Adults $4, high school students $2 with afternoon tea provided. Come along and join us for a great afternoon. Inquiries Ann 54839387 or Will 54825390.

Imbil Markets

CRAFT, jewellery, fruit, vegetables, honey, conserves and plants, 8am-2pm. All township shops, art gallery, tea room, cafes and pub are also open. Inquiries, visit website, maryvalleycountry.com.au.

Alcoholics Anonymous

POMONA, Red Cross rooms, Reserve St, 6.30pm. Inquiries phone 54852862.

Lutheran Bus Trip

A BUS trip is arranged to see the World Famous Royal Scots Dragoon Guards spectacular pipes and drums during their Australian tour commemorating the Queen's 90th Birthday. They will be at Caloundra at 2pm. The cost, including the bus trip, will be $130 in aid of the Lutheran Guild. Inquiries phone Betty Sinn 54824453.

MONDAY

Gympie U3A classes

AT Gympie Community Place:

German: 9-10.30am. Inquiries June 0428849136.

Literature: Monday, 11am-noon. Inquiries Gussie 54821658.

Watercolour: 1-4pm. Inquiries Margaret 0437375011.

AT Gympie Library:

Book Treasures 2nd Monday monthly. Inquiries Kulwant 54822106.

Social bowls

SUBURBS Indoor Bowls Club social bowls from 1pm. All abilities and skill levels welcome. Cost is $4. Please wear covered shoes - you don't want a bowl dropped on your toe.

Bingo

EVERY Monday, Gympie Bowls Club, Bowlers Dr, Southside. Eyes down at 9.30am. Morning tea, all welcome.

Partners of Veterans

PARTNERS of Veterans Association (PVA) meets second Monday monthly at the Gympie RSL, Mary St, at 10am.

Spinners and Weavers

GYMPIE Spinners and Weavers meets 9am-noon at the Landcare offices, Groves Rd, Gympie.

Experienced and beginner fibre artists welcome for spinning, weaving, felting, knitting, crocheting. Inquiries phone Connie 0407155904.

Parkinson's Support Group

GYMPIE Parkinson's Support Group meets second Monday monthly at the Victory Hotel at 10.30am. Cost is a gold coin donation to cover morning tea.

The second most common neurological degenerative condition after Alzheimer's Disease, the cause of Parkinson's is not known; there is no cure and it affects males and females of all ages.

Support given to people affected by related movement disorders such as dystonia, multiple system atrophy, essential tremor, and restless legs syndrome.

Inquiries phone Jodi Coyne 0448559207 or e-mail gympiepdgroup@gmail.com.

Al-Anon

AL-ANON Family Groups meets 1pm, for relatives and friends of people with a drinking problem.

Al-Anon believes alcoholism is a family illness and changed attitudes can aid recovery. Meeting details, phone 54839052, 54825523 or 0412 364979.