Send your letters to Santa now in time for Christmas

ALL I WANT: Chelsea Booker, 9, mails her letter to Santa at the Gympie Post Office.

GYMPIE Post Office has an express line to Santa's Workshop in the North Pole and time is running out to get your letter to Santa.

After all, it's only 32 sleeps until Santa's here!

A special post box out the front of the Post Office is cleared every day and the contents sent straight to Santa, but the big man himself says you need to post your letter by December 16 in order for it to get to him in time for Christmas.

He has also pledged to send a reply to every child who sends him a letter, even if they are a bit late.

A Gympie Post Office spokeswoman says to make sure you put your full name and address on the back of the envelope and a 65c stamp on the front to get a reply.

But because Santa is such a well- known celebrity, just addressing it to Santa at The North Pole will make sure it gets to where it's going.

And if you can't get into the Post Office, you can pop your letters to Santa in any Australia Post mail box and the big guy will get your letter.