Trail rider falls from motorcycle near Goomboorian

Arthur Gorrie
| 22nd Jan 2017 3:22 PM
FOREST RESCUE: A rescue chopper waits in the Neerdie State Forest, east of Gympie, to airlift an injured motorcyclist on Sunday.
FOREST RESCUE: A rescue chopper waits in the Neerdie State Forest, east of Gympie, to airlift an injured motorcyclist on Sunday.

The Tin Can Bay man airlifted from forest country east of Gympie on Sunday was suffering leg injuries after falling off his motorcycle, a RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter spokesman has said.

The rescue chopper was tasked to Neerdie State Forest, near Goomboorian, around 9:45 am to assist a motocross rider who had fallen from his bike during a ride with friends in the forest, the spokesman said.

The injured male rider was in his early sixties.

He was treated by the rescue helicopter's medical team for leg injuries, before being airlifted to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition.

The man was one of three crash victims who escaped with apparently minor injuries across the Gympie region on Sunday.

A female motorcyclist, aged about 50, suffered lacerations and bruising and a leg or arm injury when she came off her machine just north of Curra.

She was transported by land ambulance to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

And a man was able to free himself from the wreckage of his car when it rolled over on the Burnett Hwy near Goomeri.

He was treated by Kingaroy-based ambulance officers.

Topics:  crash goomboorian injuries motocross neerdie racq lifeflight helicopter tin can bay

The Christmas holiday period is a notoriously difficult time for those who work in the role of animal welfare

FOREST RESCUE: A rescue chopper waits in the Neerdie State Forest, east of Gympie, to airlift an injured motorcyclist on Sunday.

