Tin Can Bay Taipans deadly at volleyball nationals

SNAKE BITE: Tin Can Bay Taipans Dave Arthur, April Bath, Anna Dunstan and Tehmia Masri claimed their second successive Division 2 title at the National Championships.

VOLLEYBALL: Success is twice as good for the Tin Can Bay P-10 Taipans after they defended their title at the National Schools Volleyball Cup in Melbourne.

Despite their achievements in the previous tournament, coach Dave Arthur said this year wasn't a walk in the park.

"We didn't have it all our way, we had some tough matches.

"The semi-final was a test because our state player had an uncontrollable nose-bleed.”

Up against 22 other teams in their division 2 draw, Arthur said the girls win was not the only success of their trip.

"Us being able to help other teams with our experience...we definitely shared our knowledge well and befriended a lot of teams.

"We had them support us in the finals which was really nice considering we're a school of 86 kids and they're schools of 2000 kids we're coming up against.”

April Bath, Anna Dunstan and Tehmia Masri. Scott Kovacevic

For Taipans setter Anna Dunstan, her first visit to Melbourne was only part of the experience.

"The best part was being able to spend time with your friends and have all these opportunities to see everything around Melbourne...and work together and play the game,” Dunstan said.

Dunstan, April Bath and Tehmia Masri are the only players remaining this year with the others - Pearl and Drew Holt, Brianna Truss, Jessica Kretschmer and Kaitlyn Moraghan - moving on, so Arthur said the focus was now on where the three could take the team instead of on achieving a three-peat.

"We're gonna concentrate now on this girls team, so they've got the experience from winning in the intermediate age groups,” Arthur said.

"I would consider her (Dunstan) the best setter in the state for her age.”

Ultimately, the capstone of their success is where it will lead the students next.

"I'm always proud of these Tin Can kids that come from a community that haven't got a lot of organised sport for juniors.

"It definitely opens doors for them in the future and it's something that we didn't plan on happening, it's just evolved.”