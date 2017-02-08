32°
News

TCB supermarket stand-off ends after day of drama

By Arthur Gorrie, Jacob Carson and Tom Daunt | 8th Feb 2017 6:16 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN has been taken to Gympie Hospital for assessment after a day of high drama at Tin Can Bay's former IGA supermarket.

Witnesses said the man appeared to have broken into the store after landlords changed the locks in response to a tenancy dispute.

Local knowledge helped save the day, according to incident commander and Gympie Police Patrol Group Inspector Stephen Donnelly.

Tin Can Bay police were called to deal with "an agitated male person," Insp Donnelly said.

"They knew him quite well I understand," he said.

"He basically told them to get out and he told them he was going to torch the place.

"He produced a small fuel tin and a cigarette lighter.

"Local police retreated and called for reinforcements, including negotiators."

That was about 7am and the start of a long day for emergency crews, including ambulance and fire officers.

"There's been an ongoing civil dispute, I understand," Insp Donnelly said.

Police are currently conversing with the man inside the Tin Can Bay IGA store.
Police are currently conversing with the man inside the Tin Can Bay IGA store. Tom Daunt

The man barricaded himself in the store, locking the front doors and blocking side doors with pallets, he said.

"The negotiator here was able to talk him into surrendering and he is now on his way to Gympie," he said.

"The bottom line is he did not directly threaten police or anyone else.

"We'll deal with him under the health system to provide him with the support he needs."

READ: How the stand-off unfolded 

Insp Donnelly said first response police had the capability to deal directly with emergencies, but because of that local rapport, they decided it was better to talk to him through the doors.

"During the morning it escalated to the extent that he poured petrol on himself.

"He produced quite a large knife from the kitchen area of the premises and was self- harming on his arm and was quite agitated.

"He never directly threatened us, but he basically gave police the ultimatum to back off or he would not continue to talk to us.

"He opened the door and produced the knife at one stage.

Police are currently conversing with the man inside the Tin Can Bay IGA store.
Police are currently conversing with the man inside the Tin Can Bay IGA store. Renee Albrecht

"As the police priority is to talk to people, so we did."

Insp Donnelly said police had a three-officer negotiating team at the scene.

"We had three here today, one local and two from Maryborough and they work as a team,"

he said.

Police are currently conversing with the man inside the Tin Can Bay IGA store.
Police are currently conversing with the man inside the Tin Can Bay IGA store. Renee Albrecht

Negotiators began soon after 9am.

"They have certain strategies which they use.

"Today was very successful, which I am very happy about," Insp Donnelly said.

"We've been negotiating with him for the best part of over three hours."

"He made certain demands, some of which were met and some not.

"We just negotiated towards an agreed surrender."

The fuel can a man used to douse himself in petrol
The fuel can a man used to douse himself in petrol Renee Pilcher

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Police had to convince the man to stop smoking cigarettes as he was covered in petrol.

"Basically he asked for a change of clothes, because he had poured petrol over himself," Insp Donnelly said.

"We went to his house and got some clothes and he changed," he said.

"He put down the petrol can and the knife and removed the pallets from the side door.

"We searched him and took him to Gympie Hospital."

The fuel can a man used to douse himself in petrol
The fuel can a man used to douse himself in petrol Renee Albrecht

Insp Donnelly said the man had poured petrol around the building, but no evidence was found.

"He certainly poured it over himself though," he said.

He said local police did well setting up an exclusion zone and evacuating people in nearby premises.

"There was never any danger to the public," he said.

"The person responsible cordoned off the area and approached residents in two nearby homes.

"You might have seen a crowd gather and we just moved them back across the road and made a public safety declaration.

Insp Donnelly said the man was in custody under the Mental Health Act and would be assessed at Gympie Hospital.

"I'd like to thank our partners in emergency services, including the fire service officers, who don't normally find themselves in close contact with people who might potentially harm them." he said.

Gympie Times

Topics:  police self-harm threat supermarket drama tin can bay

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

TCB supermarket stand-off ends after day of drama

TCB supermarket stand-off ends after day of drama

Tin Can Bay supermarket drama ends peacefully after police negotiators convince man to surrender

A love that lasts a lifetime

TRUE LOVE: Hazel and Ray Lower enjoy a dance for the first time in years. Ray's joy at the moment is evident on his face.

This is a story of true and abiding love for one Gympie man

Crashes at Glenwood and Reef St - no serious injuries

CRASHES: No serious injuries were reported from two crashes in the Gympie area this morning, although one man was treated at a single vehicle rollover scene in Arborten Rd, Glenwood. Here, ambulance officers administer first aid to a man involved in a two vehicle crash in Reef St.

Two crashes as rain makes for slippery roads

'Welcome to Hell on Earth in Australia'

SCORCHER: The heat map shows the extreme inland temperatures that will make their way the coastlines over the next few days.

THE next few days will be unbearable for parts of Qld and NSW

Local Partners

Holidaying in your very own backyard at Rainbow Beach

Taylie Lloyd shares what happened when she packed up her family and decided to explore the Cooloola Coast as a tourist.

Motorcycle riders hit the road to support teenager

HELPING HAND: A recent motorcycle ride was organised to raise funds to support double lung transplant recipient Coen Ashton.

Community spirit alive and well in Wide Way region.

What's on around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary Gympie region

Refreshing look for Royal

FAMILY FRIENDLY: Jack Lowe in the new kids area at the Royal Hotel.

Music and more at the newly renovated Royal Hotel in Gympie.

'...absolutely humbled by the outpouring of support'

Scott Hoare Fundraiser Club 88 - Kara Davey, Colleen Bell, Kloe Ashton, Nina Kenning and Cass Sellwood.

Emotional event raises almost $14,000 for Gympie son Scott Hoare

The Spice Girls' great escape

HOW the Spice Girls escaped their manager Chris Herbert and set upon their own path to fame.

MOVIE REVIEW: Denzel embraces his dark side in Fences

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in a scene from the movie Fences.

MOVIE is a hard-hitting tale of a bitter, selfish patriarch.

Bachelor star Nikki moves on: 'Never settle for less'

The Bachelor runner-up Nikki Gogan pictured in Bali.

Fan favourite has finally healed her broken heart.

All Time Low announce Australian tour with supports

Neck Deep will support All Time Low on their Aussie tour. Photo Contributed

Supports for the tour have been announced

'I’m not full of s**t’: Highest MKR score ever

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9pm Tuesday February 7* My Kitchen Rules contestants Amy and Tyson host their instant restaurant at Kangaroo Point, Queensland. Supplied by Channel 7.

OUR favourite villains Amy and Tyson show they can cook.

Jilted groom rejects second chance with runaway bride

Lauren asks Andrew to give their marriage a second chance.

MAN was dumped without warning on the show Married At First Sight.

Olympic gold medallist returns home to Mackay

Julia Zemiro's Home Delivery, featuring Mackay-born Cathy Freeman, airs on Wednesday, February 8.

Sportswoman shows off Mackay in TV episode

PRODUCTIVE FARM WITH EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME

86 Sexton Road, Sexton 4570

House 4 2 5 Drastically...

Offered for sale is this approx 314.47 (127.265ha) acre property with a large executive style 3 bedroom home. Situated just 20 minutes drive to Gympie...

ROOM FOR ALL THE FAMILY

37 Tamaree Road, Tamaree 4570

House 5 3 4 $610,000

Situated on a great 5.51 Hectare (13.6acs) private bush block is this large 5 bedroom family home with so much on offer! Upstairs boasts a large open planned...

SUBSTANTIALLY RENOVATED HOME

37 Canberra Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 $225,000

Substantially renovated home located at Cooloola Cove, this is the ultimate property for the first home buyer. The property boasts 3 roomy sized bedrooms with...

TROPICAL GARDEN PARADISE

8 Lasiandra Drive, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $249,000

Huge 1966m2 block with established tropical gardens. Highset Timber home with three large bedrooms, 2 with air-conditioning. Huge lounge room also with...

Live In The Clouds, Under The Rainbow

549 Tablelands Road, Cooran 4569

House 5 3 4 $1,150,000

Only 12 minutes to Pomona and 20 minutes to Cooroy. This "Once in a Lifetime" opportunity to purchase this spectacular property with 260 degree views from Rainbow...

Owners Instructions Are Clear SELL

1121 Eumundi Kenilworth Road, Belli Park 4562

House 4 2 9 Genuine Offers...

"Bimbadeen" A Stunning Acreage Lifestyle Property This Eumundi Hinterland acreage lifestyle property perfect for horses or cattle is waiting for you! The 78+...

2 x top quality + best value apartments in Gympie!

83 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

Unit 4 4 2 $479,000!

No expense has been spared with these modern contemporary top quality low maintenance apartments situated in a prestige location only minutes to Gympie town...

NOTHING TO DO - MOVE IN NOW!

17 Britannic Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 5 $288,000

Astute buyers will not believe the value in this fully renovated exclusively listed home. The first outdoor entertaining area is located on the tiled front...

HORSE HEAVEN

4689 Wide Bay Highway, Kilkivan 4600

Rural 2 1 2 AUCTION 11th...

Great 160 acres bordering the Wide Bay Creek. Perfect place for a young couple in the horse industry to get a start. All the horse facilities you could dream of...

STUNNING ENTERTAINER!!!!

17 Sweeney Court, Pie Creek 4570

House 4 2 6 $588,000

Looking for something with style and class and a little different from anything else? This is it! This unique light-filled and airy home is the perfect entertainer...

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

How Airbnb turned quiet street into party central

Party time!

'Dramatic change to the neighbourhood environment'

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!