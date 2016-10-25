Tin Can Bay jetty on council's agenda

Cooloola Coast Councillor Mark McDonald will be considering a propsed jetty at Tin Can Bay.

A PETITION with almost 1500 signatures supporting the construction of a jetty at Norman Pt in Tin Can Bay is expected to be adopted by Gympie Regional Council tomorrow.

According to the petition, "The Tin Can Bay Fishing Club's 85 members, together with our local community have found overwhelming support for the proposed Jetty and the huge benefits that it will provide to our local region in the years ahead.

"This Jetty will attract visitors and tourists to our region and will be enjoyed by people of all ages, including families, persons with disabilities, retirees, children and recreational fishermen.

"The increased number of visitors and tourists will create a flow-on assisting local businesses.

"On behalf of the Executive and Members of the Tin Can Bay Fishing Club, we would be very appreciative if you could present the 1490 petition signatures to the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Bernard Smith at your earliest opportunity.”

Also on the table in today's meeting is a proposal to change the credit card surcharge by the council to comply with new ACCC requirements.