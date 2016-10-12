24°
Tin Can Bay fly-in a model muster

Neil Low, Tin Can Bay Model Flying Club | 12th Oct 2016 8:00 AM
FLY-IN: Barry McDonald of Gympie with his model Eindecker, a German aircraft which made a big impact on the First World War.
THE second Queensland Scale Model Muster was held at Tin Can Bay on the recent long weekend under sunny skies, but at times rather gusty conditions, with 37 models being brought to the Bay for the event.

As the minimum size for biplanes was 70 inches and 75 for monoplanes, the quality of the models was very high.

The local club had put a lot of time and effort into preparation of its facilities, and the runway and surrounds were in top condition, as it now has a cylinder mower which was procured from the TCB Country Club at a nominal price.

The 37 planes were flown by 25 pilots, and someone was in the air almost all the time.

Well-known IMAC champion, Aaron Garle, entertained the large crowd of spectators with his aerobatics in his one-third size Monocoupe, and his special pattern plane with which he gained second placing in a competition in the USA just two weeks ago.

His father's 48% scale Decathlon was used several times over the weekend to tow up a 7.5 metre wingspan glider, and this was appreciated by the public.

The canteen operated over the two days and the club was most appreciative of the support and also the help given by members' wives and children.

An event of this proportion would be impossible to stage successfully without the help of major sponsors, Shedzone (David Garle), Top Notch Electrical (John Gunn), Desert Aircraft, Model Flight, Model Sports and Sunshine Coast Toyworld.

Their combined sponsorship exceeded $4000.

IMPECCABLE: Michael Lew with his impeccable Cessna 182, one of the models competing at the muster. It is powered by a 30 cc 2-stroke petrol engine, and has a wingspan of 2.4 metres.
Winners were:-

Pilots' choice monoplane: Eddie Lumstine (Sea Fury); second, Michael Hobson (Piper Super Pacer).

Pilots' Choice, biplane: Neil Low (Avro 504K); second, David Garle (Tiger Moth).

Pilots' choice ARF: David Garle (KA6); second, Michael Dahl (Extra 260).

Best scale flight judged by pilots: Aaron Garle (Monocoupe); second, Marty Pugh (Neil Low's Bleriot).

People's choice, monoplane: Neil Low (Bleriot); second, Mick Ryan (P47 Thunderbolt).

People's choice, biplane: Neil Low (Avro 504K); second, David Garle (Tiger Moth).

All who were present voted the event a success and are looking forward to returning to beautiful Tin Can Bay next year.

Topics:  fly-in, model aircraft, scale model, tin can bay

