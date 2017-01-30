'Time to stop obsessing about Donald Trump'

Khulud Fidama, 26, of Dearborn, Mich., stands with her family outside the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Airport to speak against President Donald Trump's travel ban on refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations, in Detroit, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. (Elaine Cromie/Detroit Free Press via AP)

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I TAKE umbrage when the main media stream refer to Donald Trump as the new leader of the free world.

He is no leader of mine and leader of the free world? Ha!

Half the world is in turmoil, run by dictators, tyrants and usurpers or by, for instance, money-wasting inane politicians.

Turnbull is not my leader. He is the leader of his political party that runs our country in which he is doing a poor job.

I am my own person and am the only leader of me.

People in Australia seem to be more interested in American politics than their own country.

All I hear on talk back radio is Trump this and Trump that. Are people so esoteric to what is happening in their own country if so someone please save me.

I know is we are still lucky to live in this country called democracy but let us be clear, once you step over that fence you are in trouble.

You can rant and rave about freedom and your right to free speech but we have seen what our government has done to protesters with their blood stained battens and, oh yes, in America we witnessed the intervention by the national guard who fired rubber bullets at the then Vietnam protesters. I believe two were shot and killed.

The free world is not so free as you may think, and those that believe it is are living their life blind in a cocoon or have their head stuck down an abyss.

Werner Dinslage,

Wolvi.