Time to reflect on how lucky we all are

AUSTRALIA Day is a great opportunity to reflect on how very lucky we are to live in such a great country.

It is a time to put differences aside and an opportunity to meet the new neighbours, celebrate with old neighbours and catch up with family and friends doing the things that Australians love best from backyard cricket to a day at the beach.

Australians certainly know how to celebrate and the people of our region are no exception. From the Cooloola Coast to the Mary Valley and the western reaches of the region, people are coming together to celebrate our beautiful country and way of life.

Tomorrow, I look forward to recognising our outstanding community members for their contribution to our region at the Australia Day Awards.

I also look forward to welcoming our residents and new Australians who will be presented with citizenship - public recognition of that person's commitment to Australia.

Citizenship enables that person to participate fully in our inclusive society, realise aspirations and achieve their full potential, regardless of their race, ethnic background, gender, religion, language or place of birth. The citzenship ceremony is being held tomorrow morning and will be followed by the concert event that launches our G150 celebrations.

Shannon Noll and Tim Friedman are just two of the major acts preforming at the Nelson reserve event. There will be slip'n'slides, food stalls and a big screen for the cricket so please bring you family down to this community event. Hope to see you there.