Warnings issued for severe storms

LATEST: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for the Sunshine Coast, Wide Bay and Burnett, the Darling Downs and Granite Belt.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to cause damaging winds during the next several hours in these areas: Warwick, Toowoomba, Dalby, Kingary, Stanthorpe, Boonah, Oakey, Clifton, Pitsworth, Jondaryan, Yarraman and Chinchilla.

A wind gust of 90km/h was recorded at Dalby at 3pm.

The latest image from the Bureau's rain radar shows bands of rain and storms moving towards the coast from as far north as Miles and far south into the New South Wales mid-north coast.

Wind gusts of up to 56kmh have been recorded at Maroochydore this afternoon, with wind speeds consistently in the high 30kmh range since 11.30am.

A more detailed storm warning for the Sunshine Coast and southeast Queensland will be issued if severe thunderstorms develop in the coming hours.

The storm warning was issued at 3.08pm. Bureau of Meteorology

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6:10 pm.

EARLIER: METEOROLOGISTS are predicting widespread thunderstorms across Queensland and into northern New South Wales today.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast the gusty thunderstorms could reach the Sunshine Coast late in the afternoon and evening.

The storms are expected to bring the high chance of showers, after a mostly sunny morning and a maximum temperature of 28 degrees during the day.

Independent weather gurus Higgins Storm Chasing has suggested winds could be damaging.

Higgins Storm Chasing's graphic shows the areas potentially affected by thunderstorms today. Higgins Storm Chasers

According to the bureau, a cold front over New South Wales will move into the Tasman Sea a cold front over New South Wales will move into the Tasman Sea later today, leaving a generally cool west to southwest flow over the state.

In the wake of the front, a high pressure system will slowly move east across south eastern Australia from Tuesday.