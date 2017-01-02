32°
Three hurt in crash at Kaniga

scott kovacevic
| 2nd Jan 2017 4:59 PM
THREE people have been injured in a two car crash at Kanigan.
THREE people have been injured in a two car crash at Kanigan.

UPDATE: THREE people have been taken to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries after a tw car crash at Kanigan.

A QAS spokesperson said both drivers - a man in his 30s with "superficial abrasions” and a woman in her 20s with "abdominal pain” - and a young girl (who suffered injuries from her seat belt) were transported in a stable condition for further assessment.

According to reports, both vehicles were involved in a T-bone collision on the Bruce Hwy about 2.40pm today.

EARLIER: THREE people have been injured in a two car crash on the Bruce Hwy at Kanigan.

According to reports, the two vehicles were involved in a T-bone collision about 2.40pm this afternoon.

Both drivers - one man and one woman - and a young girl are being assessed by emergency services at the scene for minor injuries.

Gympie Times

Topics:  accident bruce hwy bruce hwy crash car crash givedontgrieve kanigan

Three hurt in crash at Kaniga



