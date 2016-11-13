STORM WARNING: Large hail threatens Sunshine Coast

UPDATE: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued another storm warning, saying severe thunderstorms are likely to drop large hail stones from north of Gympie to Moreton Bay.

The storms are expected to affect Maroochydore, Noosa, Caboolture and Caloundra, as well as Gympie and Moreton Bay and its islands.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

BREAKING: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Noosa and Gympie Council areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology has detected severe thunderstorms on the weather radar to the west of Gympie.

The storms are moving east and are forecast to affect ranges between Gympi and Murgon by 2.35pm and possibly Gympie by 3.05pm

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

Bureau of Meteorology

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The storm front rolls towards the Coast on Saturday afternoon. Martin Rich

54,000 LIGHTNING STRIKES AND MORE TO COME

UPDATE: THE Sunshine Coast recorded more than 54,000 lightning strikes as a band of storms swept through yesterday afternoon.

And the experts say there might be more to come today.

The unstable air masses which created last night's spectacular display are hanging around and Weatherzone meteorologist Drew Casper-Richardson said he "couldn't rule out" more storms this afternoon.

"There is still plenty of moisture in the atmosphere as the trough which caused the storms is hanging around, so we still have a chance of storms again late this afternoon but they will become less likely later this evening," he said.

The Coast was right in the firing line when two storms converged soon after 4pm yesterday and for 20 minutes the central and northern parts of the Coast copped a battering.

Heaviest falls were recorded at Yandina (45mm) and Eumundi (33mm) while inland centres further south, such as Beerwah and Landsborough, received less than 3mm.

Weatherzone's lightning tracker recorded the 54,000-plus lightning strikes within a 100km radius of Maroochydore between 1pm and 11pm, with most late in the afternoon.

Mr Casper-Richardson said the figure included both ground strikes and cloud-to-cloud strikes, or sheet lightning.

The good news is that the nasty weather looks likely to disappear for at least a couple of days.

The bad news is that it might be back in time for next weekend.

"The trough that's bringing the instability will move offshore later on this evening, so the next few days will be fairly quiet storm-wise," he said.

"There is a chance of another trough creeping back around Friday so we're not ruling out the possibility of more storms next weekend."

He said it was impossible to predict what this year's storm season would be like, but late spring was the prime time.

"There's usually more cool air hanging around in late spring but by summer there's not so much," he said.

"The storms like you saw yesterday are fairly normal for this time of year but there is no real accurate way of saying what sort of storm season it will be."

A lightning strike captured from Mooloolaba during Saturday's storm. Jan Bathersby

EARLIER: MORE gusty storms are expected to hit the Sunshine Coast today.

Hot temperatures and a high level of humidity are combining with a low-level trough to create thunder storm activity, and it could be severe.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a top of 34 degrees for the Sunshine Coast, and a 60% chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Despite partly-cloudy conditions the UV index is expected to reach an extreme rating of 13.

Saturday's brief but vicious storm downed trees around Noosa and wind gusts reached 67kmh and Maroochydore and 57kmh at Tewantin.

The storms dumped 30mm of rain in Mooloolaba and Maroochydore while Tewantin recorded 22mm.

Nowhere does a storm quite like the Sunshine Coast @the_daily pic.twitter.com/5b2xyUQN7h — Alex Nolan (@alexnolan1990) November 12, 2016

It was a different story inland, with Nambour recording just 0.8mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a cool change will come through early next week, with day time temperatures staying below 30 degrees.

In the meantime health professionals are urging people to stay cool, be sun safe and stay hydrated as the weather heats up.

AMA Queensland president Dr Chris Zappala said the change of temperature could make many people vulnerable to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

"The symptoms of heat exhaustion include a pale complexion, sweating, rapid heart rate, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting and fainting," he said.

"If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should take immediate steps to lower your body temperature - lie down somewhere cool, drink cool water, remove your outer clothing and contact your GP."

