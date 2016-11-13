37°
News

STORM WARNING: Large hail threatens Sunshine Coast

Damian Bathersby
| 13th Nov 2016 8:37 AM Updated: 2:09 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued another storm warning, saying severe thunderstorms are likely to drop large hail stones from north of Gympie to Moreton Bay.

The storms are expected to affect Maroochydore, Noosa, Caboolture and Caloundra, as well as Gympie and Moreton Bay and its islands. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. 

BREAKING: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Noosa and Gympie Council areas. 

The Bureau of Meteorology has detected severe thunderstorms on the weather radar to the west of Gympie. 

The storms are moving east and are forecast to affect ranges between Gympi and Murgon by 2.35pm and possibly Gympie by 3.05pm

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

Bureau of Meteorology

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. 
The storm front rolls towards the Coast on Saturday afternoon.
The storm front rolls towards the Coast on Saturday afternoon. Martin Rich

 

54,000 LIGHTNING STRIKES AND MORE TO COME

UPDATE: THE Sunshine Coast recorded more than 54,000 lightning strikes as a band of storms swept through yesterday afternoon.

And the experts say there might be more to come today.

The unstable air masses which created last night's spectacular display are hanging around and Weatherzone meteorologist Drew Casper-Richardson said he "couldn't rule out" more storms this afternoon.

"There is still plenty of moisture in the atmosphere as the trough which caused the storms is hanging around, so we still have a chance of storms again late this afternoon but they will become less likely later this evening," he said.

The Coast was right in the firing line when two storms converged soon after 4pm yesterday and for 20 minutes the central and northern parts of the Coast copped a battering.

Heaviest falls were recorded at Yandina (45mm) and Eumundi (33mm) while inland centres further south, such as Beerwah and Landsborough, received less than 3mm.

Weatherzone's lightning tracker recorded the 54,000-plus lightning strikes within a 100km radius of Maroochydore between 1pm and 11pm, with most late in the afternoon.

Mr Casper-Richardson said the figure included both ground strikes and cloud-to-cloud strikes, or sheet lightning.

The good news is that the nasty weather looks likely to disappear for at least a couple of days.

The bad news is that it might be back in time for next weekend.

"The trough that's bringing the instability will move offshore later on this evening, so the next few days will be fairly quiet storm-wise," he said.

"There is a chance of another trough creeping back around Friday so we're not ruling out the possibility of more storms next weekend."

He said it was impossible to predict what this year's storm season would be like, but late spring was the prime time.

"There's usually more cool air hanging around in late spring but by summer there's not so much," he said.

"The storms like you saw yesterday are fairly normal for this time of year but there is no real accurate way of saying what sort of storm season it will be."

 

A lightning strike captured from Mooloolaba during Saturday's storm.
A lightning strike captured from Mooloolaba during Saturday's storm. Jan Bathersby

EARLIER: MORE gusty storms are expected to hit the Sunshine Coast today.

Hot temperatures and a high level of humidity are combining with a low-level trough to create thunder storm activity, and it could be severe. 

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a top of 34 degrees for the Sunshine Coast, and a 60% chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. 

Despite partly-cloudy conditions the UV index is expected to reach an extreme rating of 13. 

Saturday's brief but vicious storm downed trees around Noosa and wind gusts reached 67kmh and Maroochydore and 57kmh at Tewantin.

The storms dumped 30mm of rain in Mooloolaba and Maroochydore while Tewantin recorded 22mm.

It was a different story inland, with Nambour recording just 0.8mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a cool change will come through early next week, with day time temperatures staying below 30 degrees.

In the meantime health professionals are urging people to stay cool, be sun safe and stay hydrated as the weather heats up.

AMA Queensland president Dr Chris Zappala said the change of temperature could make many people vulnerable to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

"The symptoms of heat exhaustion include a pale complexion, sweating, rapid heart rate, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting and fainting," he said.

"If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should take immediate steps to lower your body temperature - lie down somewhere cool, drink cool water, remove your outer clothing and contact your GP."
 

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  storms weather

Missing hang glider pilot found dead

Missing hang glider pilot found dead

The search for a missing hang glider pilot has ended in tragedy.

LETTER: Is the council fanning flames with hot air?

"Still questions remain unanswered...and wounds unhealed.”

Crocodile traps set-up in Mary River

A 3.8 m crocodile caught in the Mary River at the Mungar reach. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

There are two specific crocodiles being targeted.

Cooloola Berries open today for free pick-your-own

Cooloola Berries opening the strawberry patch for free pick your own

Local Partners

Cooloola Berries open today for free pick-your-own

COOLOOLA Berries are opening the strawberry patch for a free pick-your-own all day today Sunday, November 13, 2016.

Glittering award night at Gympie

President of the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Ben Riches and Jess Sanderson ready for a good night.

Businesses showcase best and brightest

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

The Amity Affliction to perform Gympie concert

The Amity Affliction's Joel Birch during the Vans Warped Tour 2013 in Brisbane.

The Amity Affliction will play the Gympie Civic Centre. Get tickets

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Taylor Swift 'stalker' arrested

Taylor Swift 'stalker' arrested

TAYLOR Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested for following her in Texas last month.

No more Michael Buble performances until son, Noah, is well

Michael Buble.

Michael Buble won't perform again until his son is well

Pink surprises fans with news of her second child

Pink has confirmed she is expecting her second child.

Goodbye Leonard, you brought us so much light

CANADA, Montreal: Fans mourn at Leonard Cohen's Montreal, Canada home on November 11, 2016 to pay respect to the artist who passed away the night before at the age of 82.

Leonard Cohen has died, and lights have gone out around the world

Leonard Cohen was in 'deep pain' caused by cancer

Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen was in "deep pain" caused by cancer before he died

Dream Kardashian gifted her own website by E!

Dream Kardashian has been gifted her own website by E! News

Harry Potter spin-off promises to put spell over viewers

Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne, Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler in Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

Fantastic addition to the wizard tome

time 2 live the dream!

61 Domans Road, Kanigan 4570

5 2 6 $375,000!

Holy Moly! It just doesnt get any better than this property, if you are wanting to move to the country and live the dream. Its 50 acres, its private, its got...

want peace &amp; privacy on 2045m2!

13 Julienne Street, Southside 4570

House 3 1 2 $349,000!

Ever go past a driveway and think to yourself I wonder whats down there? Well that surely is the case with this ohhhh so private and peaceful home on a whopping...

INVESTOR ONLY who wants 2 make $$$!

41 Horseshoe Bend, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 2 $265,000!

What if we told you we had just the most amazing investment opportunity going in town right now! Well we do, and here is the deal. Fantastic home already zoned...

SPREAD YOUR WINGS !!

7 Daphne Street, Southside 4570

Residential Land Attractive corner positioned land to create the perfect lifestyle choice. With interesting ... $260,000

Attractive corner positioned land to create the perfect lifestyle choice. With interesting treed areas it is begging for someone to build their dream home...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

22 Dennis Little Drive, Glanmire 4570

Commercial 9,500m2 of industrial land with assorted buildings. Two road frontage (Dennis Little ... Auction

9,500m2 of industrial land with assorted buildings. Two road frontage (Dennis Little Drive and Rafter Road) located in a well established industrial area with...

FAMILY SANCTUARY ON THE SOUTHSIDE!!

11 Hilltop Avenue, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 469000

A showcase for effortless style and grandeur design you'll just love coming home to this house. Exquisitely designed and meticulously maintained, this executive...

time 2 build your new home!

L1 Snow Court, Tamaree 4570

Residential Land 0 0 2 $139,000!

Great position! Great outlook! Great price! What are you waiting for! No better time than now to plan and build your new home and live the quiet country life on...

Prime Gympie CBD Commercial property for Sale. Why Rent when you could Own. Don&#39;t Miss this Opportunity .

148 Mary Street, Gympie 4570

Commercial Prime CBD - Freestanding Retail or office property for sale. 2 Street ... Expressions of...

Prime CBD - Freestanding Retail or office property for sale. 2 Street Frontage - Mary Street and Reef Street at rear of premises. 2 Levels internally - Street...

GRANGE ESTATE (STAGE 1) LOTS 1 TO 9

Lots 1 - 9 "Grange Estate", Mcintosh Creek 4570

Residential Land Take this fantastic opportunity to secure your own piece of land in ... From $160,000

Take this fantastic opportunity to secure your own piece of land in this sought-after area on the outskirts of Gympie. Grange Estate Stage 1 is Gympie's newest...

TRENDY TOWN HOUSE LIVING!

16 Hilltop Avenue, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

This trendy town house will suit perfectly if you are seeking privacy, room to move and is great for the busy buyer. Offering 2 living areas, 4 bedrooms and 2...

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!