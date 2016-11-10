38°
Those blasted highway works won't delay too much

10th Nov 2016 1:48 PM
UPGRADE: Works are progressing on the new four lane highway at the Traveston section of the Cooroy to Curra upgrade.
UPGRADE: Works are progressing on the new four lane highway at the Traveston section of the Cooroy to Curra upgrade. Craig Warhurst

ONLY a small inconvenience is likely today when the Bruce Hwy is closed for low impact blasting works between Traveston and Woondum.

As part of ongoing works on Section C of the Bruce Hwy, the highway will be closed at Traveston for up to five minutes in both directions between 8am and 12 noon, while the low impact work is carried out.

Department of Transport and Main Roads acting district director, Adam Williams, said the highway closure was a precautionary measure only.

"Although the highway is a safe distance away from the blasting zone, we are taking the additional precautionary measure of closing the highway for a short time while the blast is undertaken to ensure there is no risk to motorists.

"For safety reasons the blasting cannot occur at night and so the closure must take place during the day”, he said.

"The construction team will use methods aimed at minimising noise and vibration, including creating minor controlled blasts to fracture the rock. This means there will be minimal (if any) impacts from the blasting.”

Section C of the Cooroy to Curra upgrade will deliver around 10.5km of new, four-lane divided highway, on a new alignment between Traveston and Woondum, including the construction of 13 new bridge structures.

Construction is expected to be complete by mid-2018, and forms part of the major 65km Cooroy to Curra Highway upgrade, jointly funded by the Australian and Queensland Governments with the aim to meet the demands of long-term frieght and transport needs in the region.

Over the coming months, motorists will being to see a lot more of the project as work creeps closer to the existing highway near Traveston and Woondum.

Gympie Times

Topics:  bruce highway completion cooroy to curra gympie region highway upgrade road works section c traveston

