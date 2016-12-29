This weekend's Gympie gig guide

THURSDAY

Billy's

ALPHA Karaoke will make you the star tonight from 8.30pm

FRIDAY

Mount Pleasant

KARAOKE will rock at the Mount this Friday night with Karen Thompson from 7pm - 11pm

NEW YEAR'S EVE

Billy's

ROCK along to Billy's for the biggest Hawaiian summer beach party of the year. Playing Vegas will be rocking the roof off from 9pm.

Gympie RSL

THE Trish Cooper Duo will see in the New Year at the RSL from 8pm to 1am (close at 2am). Make sure you book for the cocktail party and be one of the first 200 customers to get a party pack. Bookings essential - call 5482 1018.

Mount Pleasant

ROCK on to the free jukebox until late for a New Year's Eve at your pace, playing your music.

The Royal

BREAK out the bed sheets because New Year's at the Royz is all about the toga. DJ Glenno will rock out downstairs from 9pm til late, while Linc Phelps and his mates will be jamming in the upstairs lounge from 11.30pm til 2am.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

SING the New Year in with Buzz Karaoke at Silky Oak Tea Gardens this Saturday night from 7.30pm till midnight.

SUNDAY

Mount Pleasant

JIM Geiger is the first performer booked to play for the new year. Relax and enjoy a pleasant Sunday afternoon at the Mount with Jim from 1-5pm.