This servo's fuel is cheap now, but will it last?

The new United service centre, about one kilometre south of Gunalda.

UNITED Petroleum has promised to continue offering the "best fuel prices” in the region, but RACQ warns the great savings may not last.

United fuel stations in the more remote parts of the Fraser Coast hold a reputation for generally cheaper petrol, and the new United Service Centre in Gunalda, between Tiaro and Gympie, is no exception.

Although the new servo is currently selling fuel for about $1.15 per litre, compared to stations closer to town selling theirs for close to $1.30, industry watchdog RACQ said they would be surprised if United could maintain the exceptionally low prices indefinitely.

"We welcome any service station offering a cheaper price for motorists on the Fraser Coast, however we'll be surprised if it's selling below cost,” RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said.

"It appears that the United price is below the average wholesale price, that's why we do say it may not be sustainable, as the terminal gate price is $1.22 on average.”

Before the $15 million Gunalda station opened, United Petroleum promised to offer the lowest fuel prices in the region, and spokesman Andrew English said the company intended to keep that promise.

"We are going to continue to be very aggressive with our pricing strategy and we are going to maintain our position on providing the best priced fuel in your region,” Mr English said.

"And that will be maintained as long as we can.”

Ms Smith said for the cheap prices to be sustainable, the station would be relying on in-store purchases to bridge the price gap.

"It's definitely good news for motorists and they should take advantage [of the cheap fuel] because we don't know how long it will last for,” she said.

Mr English said the Gunalda centre had attracted customers who were buying more than just fuel.

"We're seeing our locals coming in and using the facilities and purchasing the food without fuel,” he said.

NEW STATION: An enclosed kids' playground has been installed in the new Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum. Contributed

"So we wanted to make sure we had a good range of healthy options too.”

The Gunalda station opened just before Christmas, and includes a truckers lounge, a 350-seat food court and a playground.

Mr English said "two or three big name” restaurant chains were bidding over the two available cafeteria-style eatery spots.

The company spokesman added the centre had room to expand away from the fuel-based business model. "We're the only 100% Aussie owned company selling fuel, and saying that we want people to get behind us, we want to continue to grow.”

Have you checked out the new service station? Join the discussion and tell us below.