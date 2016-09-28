This morning's Gympie council meeting could fire up

THINGS could get interesting at the Gympie Regional Council meeting in the Town Hall this morning, with new Valley representative James Cochrane attempting to reinstate a bit more flexibility and freedom to the council's meetings.

Cr Cochrane will move that general business be conducted the way it was before the new council was sworn in following this year's local government elections, enabling councillors to table motions from the floor "without notice”.

It will be interesting to see how that plays out.

The Mayor and councillors will also have to decide if they want to make submissions or deputations to the Local Government Remuneration and Discipline Tribunal on how much they get paid before the new pay rate.

On the Cooloola Coast, Cr Mark McDonald wants some "urgent” action towards making the proposed Tin Can Bay Jetty a reality, and the council will vote on whether or not to reduce opening hours and change operations at the Rainbow Beach tip in an effort to save money.

It will also be interesting to see if the pesky issues of a certain petition and the departure of director of engineering Bob Fredman see the light of day. An attempt to raise the Fredman question at the last general meeting was shut down.