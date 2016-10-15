'This is just a few of the problems of a non transparent council'

PETITION CALL: The organiser of a petition supporting Cr Glen Hartwig's call for an independent inquiry into Gympie Regional Council needs more signatures.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR CALLS FOR PETITION SUPPORT

RE: PETITION supporting Cr Glen Hartwig, please take a moment to read and consider, hopefully, sign and maybe forward on to friends.

Go to change.org and search for an inquiry into Gympie Regional Council.

If you can't sign online, paper petitions are at Connolly's Newsagency, Goodyear Jewellers, Victory Shop, Curra Country Club, Gunalda Hotel, or contact me and I can email one. We need numbers as fast as possible. It is becoming quite urgent.

We feel the need to appeal for more concerned persons who know us, our town, and don't want to see us go down the gurgler.

Yes, it is that bad, with spending not being monitored as the public would like, staff disharmony and fear of job losses.

Councillors not permitted to talk to staff, told not to visit Mike Hartley's Plansmart. He is the gentleman, the head town planner, acquitted by the courts of ridiculous witch hunts and his costs upward of $100,000 were not covered as it was a criminal charge. Wrongfully charged. Disgusting.

The case also cost the Gympie people $55,000-plus for the investigation.

As the judge said, was the investigation mainly about Mike Hartley and CEO Bernard Smith replied "yes”.

Gympie Regional Council staff have been told at meetings last week that they are not permitted to "like” or comment or post on our page, Gympie Regional Forum, a Facebook page, created for discussion about regional council issues.

This is not acceptable. To be told what we can or can't do outside of working hours. Staff have "departed”, some needing medical help, from the strain before leaving the employment of GRC. It is a toxic workplace, the staff say. I have met with staff and ex-staff, ratepayers who have been treated with disdain, totally ignored with planning applications.

This is just a few of the problems of a non transparent council.

No one knows what is being spent where.

Consultants from out of the town and state, paid huge amounts for work, when the council has employees qualified to do that work. Our funds are diminishing very quickly - $30 million approximately in the last year.

The Aquatic Centre is another Glasshouse, going to cost way more than first intended.

It is breaking our hearts. Our town is being controlled by seven people: two at the top and five who don't have the experience, knowledge or courage to do the right thing.

We have three councillors with a conscience and the courage to stand up and speak out as much as they dare. Yes - dare.

Please pass this information on to your friends, family, concerned people, about the powers CEO and mayors are holding all over Queensland. Many families have been devastated by the actions of councils since amalgamation, giving super powers to one or two people, and no real avenue to appeal.

All complaints must go via CEO. Laughable, isn't it?

Kathy Little Walker,

Gympie.