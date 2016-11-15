28°
This is how much it costs to be in your 20s today

Francesca McMackin | 15th Nov 2016 7:51 AM
SAVINGS: Gympie 20-somethings are trying hard to save money.
SAVINGS: Gympie 20-somethings are trying hard to save money.

HOW much does it cost to be in your 20s today?

Research released this month puts the average figure at $3387 per month, after the Suncorp Cost of 20s Report surveyed more than 1000 people aged 20-29 from across Australia.

More then half of people in their 20s think they are good with money (60%), yet 49% are still worried about being able to afford holidays and buy a home.

Those in their 20s value different experiences - respondents are equally worried about not being able to afford to travel against paying off a mortgage (49%).

Men in their 20s spend more than women - $504 more a month - and interestingly, they spend more on clothing and shoes than women.

The Gympie Times spoke to three young people about their spending habits.

Harcourts Gympie agent Rick Hundling, 20, described himself as "a bit of a hoarder”, and was saving for an investment property before he bought a home.

He believed he would have that property by age 25.

But as a real estate agent, Mr Hundling forked out about $2000 a year for his real estate licence.

He said one of his greatest expenses was petrol, because he had to drive around regularly for work, and rent was another significant expense.

He said Gympie was a good start for first-home buyers, with average sale prices of $280,000-$290,000, compared to $500,000 on the Sunshine Coast.

"It can be a bit much for a 20-year-old... but there definitely are the people out there that work their butt off, with three jobs a week to make it achievable,” he said.

"Gympie is very affordable, it's just a matter of people trying to find a full-time job, which can be very hard.”

Fellow real estate agent Jaimi Thomas, 22, was saving for her first home, and hoped to buy a property within five years.

"Being in the real estate industry, I'm focusing on that outcome,” Ms Thomas said.

"I at least try putting money away every fortnight to better my future,” she said. "If I see something I like, I have to restrain myself from buying it... and if I save now, later on I can have those luxuries in life.”

Jake Reid was not yet 20, but would spend most of his 20s as a student.

The 18-year-old, who is working his gap year at Charlie's Hotel, planned to study next year to become a doctor, and did not believe he would be able to buy a house for at least 10 years.

"I'm going to be at uni for seven years,” he said.

"Moving to Brisbane next year, I've been looking at renting... and it's going to be so expensive.”

Mr Reid admitted he wasn't "too good at saving”.

"I probably go out too much to save money,” he said.

