Think it's hot? It's a taste of what's to come...

HOT days will become more frequent, predicted sea levels will rise and fire danger seasons will intensify, says the Bureau of Meteorology in their biennial climate report.

The State of the Climate report, prepared in conjunction with the CSIRO, snapshots Australia's weather for the past two years and allows longer climate comparisons.

The report confirms Australia's temperature has increased by one degree since 1910 and extreme fire weather days have increased since the 1970s.

BOM climate monitoring manager Karl Braganza told the ABC the rising predicted sea levels and warming Australian oceans will influence the overall climate of Australia.

"We expect temperatures to continue increasing and we'll start to get quite noticeable shifts in the frequency of hot days," he said.

While one degree sounds minimal, Dr Braganza said it is significant.

"It's not significant when you think about the shift from night to day, but we're talking about a shift in the actual climatology of Australia," Dr Braganza said.

"If you move from one climate zone to another in Australia, where there's only a degree or two of difference, you'll notice quite a different environment."

Dr Braganza said rainfall patterns would also change over Australia's south east, where there has been a reduction of more than 10 per cent in autumn and winter rainfall since 1995.

The report findings affirm the previous report in 2014, which had very similar findings Dr Braganza told ABC.

"There's little or nothing from the previous report that needs revising," he said.

"We've seen trends, particularly warming trends continuing and we expect those warming trends to continue."

Meanwhile in Gympie this week:

Days are hotting up in the Gympie region, but only in the way expected at this time of year, BOM weather forecaster Adam Blazak told The Gympie Times.

Top temperatures this week will reach 31 degrees; three degrees above the average October temperature, but what is expected at the end of the month and edging towards official summer, Mr Blazak said.

There is a chance of storms Thursday and Friday afternoon that could continue into the weekend.