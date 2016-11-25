Things to do around Gympie today and tomorrow

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Mount Pleasant Hotel

MATT Johnstone will be live from 7pm to 11pm tonight.

MINS annual meeting

GYMPIE'S Multicultural Information Network Services Inc annual general meeting will be held at the Gympie Community Place, Excelsior Rd at 4pm on Friday, November 25. All welcome. If you are unable to attend, phone MINS 5483 9511 or email info@multicultural.org.au.

Learner dance group

ENJOY the Christmas spirit with the Learner Dance Group at an old time dance at Long Flat Hall, at 7.30pm. Great dance music supplied by CDs. Adults $5, under-12s free. Lucky door ticket and light supper. All welcome. Inquiries Janet 5482 4318 or Lyn 5482 4934.

Senior Citizens Club

GYMPIE and District Senior Citizens Club meets at the Senior Citizens Hall, Mellor St on Tuesdays at 11am and Fridays at 10am to play cards and bowls. New members welcome. Inquiries Denise 0418 189 113.

Gympie U3A classes

AT Gympie Community Place:

History 9.30-10.30am. Inquiries Janice 0428 418 197.

Mahjong 12-2pm. Inquiries Sue 5482 8956.

Alcoholics Anonymous

GLENWOOD Community Hall (37km north of Gympie), 7pm. Inquiries 0437 031 316.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Pipe band ceilidh

THE Caledonian Pipe Band is holding a ceildh at Albert Bowls Club to celebrate St Andrew's Day. There will be highland and Scottish country dancing displays, entertainment with a Scottish flavour and the opportunity to participate in some popular Scottish dances. Home made supper provided. Adults $10, families $25. Inquiries Ann 5482 1170.

Goomboorian Market

GOOMBOORIAN Memorial Hall, 8am-noon. Come and sample the true country atmosphere, enjoy the hospitality with a free cuppa. Why not bring along your pre-loved treasures and have a stall for $5 a stall. Inquiries Jan 5486 5552, 0488 769 588 or email goomboorianhall@yahoo.

com.au.

Little Haven shed sale

LAST one for 2016, 7am-midday, 12 Chapple St (opposite railway workshops). Household items, bric-a-brac, clothes, toys, videos, books linen at the usual bargain prices. Sausage sizzle, cold drinks, tea and coffee. Inquiries Little Haven 5482 9091.

Alcoholics Anonymous

ROOM 2, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd, 4.30pm. Inquiries 0459 350 026 or 0428 839 370.

Gympie Gem Club

OPEN Saturdays 9am-noon. Make your own silver jewellery, cut and polish stones,facet gem stones. Visitors and new members welcome. Inquiries 0409 636 814 or 0431 206 375.

Dagun Growers Market

DAGUN Heritage Railway Station, 3pm. Fresh local food, wine and cheese tasting.

Curra markets

AT THE Curra Country Club, 10 David Dr, Curra. Lots of stalls, sausage sizzle, jumping castle, coffee. Stalls from just $5. Inquiries Judy 0404 491 900.