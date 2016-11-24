Things to do around Gympie today and tomorrow

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Gympie Pensioners

HOY afternoon, Senior Citizens Centre, Mellor St, Gympie, 12.30pm followed by raffles and afternoon tea. Inquiries Maureen 5482 6738.

Euchre Club

EUCHRE at the Goomboorian Memorial Hall 7pm every fortnight. $2.00 for lots of fun and supper. Inquiries phone Jan 07 5486 5552 or 0488 769 588. All welcome.

Prostrate Cancer Group

GYMPIE and District Prostate Cancer Support Group meets on the last Thursday of the month at the Victory Hotel 54 Bath Tce, Gympie. Next meeting is today at 1.30 for a 2pm start. Afternoon tea 3pm. Guest speaker is Kyla Martin, Nurse Manager at Wesley Centre for Hyperbaric Medicine, whose topic is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy. This therapy is used for radiation injury to bladder and bowel. This is a very informative presentation, as this therapy pushes blood vessels back into scar tissue caused from radiation and also can help other problems not just from radiation. Anyone interested to hear more of this treatment are most welcome, so please come along. The group offers support and awareness to men with prostate cancer, prostate problems, their partners and the public, you are welcome to come along, share the experience and learn that you are not alone.

Gympie U3A classes

AT Gympie Community Place: Spanish: 10am-noon. Inquiries Pam 5483 1976; French 1-2pm; Italian 2-3pm.

Book Ends Book Club: 9-11am, 2nd Thursday monthly. Inquiries Jill 5482 4518.

House classes: My Kind of Poetry 10am-noon. Last Thursday monthly. Inquiries Margaret 5482 1606.

Alcoholics Anonymous

GYMPIE: Room 2, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd (cnr Stanley St), 8pm. Inquiries 5482 4560 or 0428 839 370.

TIN CAN BAY: Tin Can Bay Library, 6pm. Contact 5486 2073.

Al-Anon

AL-ANON Family Groups meets 7.30pm for relatives and friends of people with a drinking problem. Share experience, strength and hope to solve common problems. Meeting details, phone 5483 9052, 5482 5523 or 0412 364 979.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

MINS annual meeting

GYMPIE'S Multicultural Information Network Services Inc annual general meeting will be held at the Gympie Community Place, Excelsior Rd at 4pm. All welcome. Membership can be renewed at the AGM. If you are unable to attend, phone MINS 5483 9511 or email info@multicultural.org.au.

Learner dance group

ENJOY the Christmas spirit with the Learner Dance Group at an old time dance at Long Flat Hall at 7.30pm. Adults $5, under-12s free. Great dance music provided by CDs. Lucky door ticket and light supper. All welcome. Inquiries Janet 5482 4318 or Lyn 5482 4934.

Senior Citizens Club

GYMPIE and District Senior Citizens Club meets at the Senior Citizens Hall, Mellor St at 10am to play cards and bowls. Inquiries 0418 189 113.

Gympie U3A classes

AT Gympie Community Place:

History 9.30-10.30am. Inquiries Janice 0428 418 197.

Mahjong 12-2pm. Inquiries Sue 5482 8956.

Alcoholics Anonymous

GLENWOOD Community Hall (37km north of Gympie), 7pm. Inquiries 0437 031 316.