There'll be no price hike at the new Gympie pool

Jacob Carson | 16th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
TAKING SHAPE: Work continues on schedule for a February opening for the Aquatic Recreation Centre.
TAKING SHAPE: Work continues on schedule for a February opening for the Aquatic Recreation Centre.

THOSE looking to cool off at Gympie's new multi-million dollar Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC) can be assured they won't have to break the bank to have a dip.

While prices are yet to be properly confirmed, a spokesperson for the Gympie Regional Council said it was likely they would not rise above the current fees to enter the Gympie Memorial Pool.

"The final price hasn't been set yet, but council is certainly committed to keeping things affordable for visitors,” the spokesperson says.

"We want to encourage people to come and enjoy the new facilities when they open next year.”

The pricing of entry will actually be a joint decision made between council and Belgravia Leisure, the company hired to manage and staff the centre for at least the next 10 years.

The current prices for the Memorial Pool single admissions are $3.50 for persons over the age of 10, and $2.50 for under-10s.

There are also a number of season passes currently available for families and individuals, but it is currently unknown if this program will carry onto the new centre.

Construction for the ARC is continuing on schedule for a projected February 2017 opening.

Work is progressing steadily on a number of areas within the park on Tozer Lane Rd, just across from Gympie State High School.

According to a statement from council, work is nearing completion on the expansive roof of the eight-lane indoor pool facility (pictured), while progress on the two water slides and the large carpark is in it's final stages.

When completed, the $22.5 million dollar project will boast a number of pools, facilities and services for the community, one the Gympie Regional Council said would be appropriate for a rapidly growing region.

Expected to provide at least 50 new jobs for locals when opened, the ARC will feature indoor and outdoor lane pools, leisure pools, as well as a number of clinics, health programs and dining areas.

Gympie Times

Topics:  aquatic recreation centre belgravia leisure gympie regional council memorial pool pool

