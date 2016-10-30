Health is a personal responsibility and it's a way to encourage people to be healthier Dan Stewart.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR FROM CR DAN STEWART

IT WAS odd to be named among "the untouchables” (GT 22/10/16).

It sounded a bit like from a western movie.

There is no solid voting group in council meetings. Many decisions are made unanimously, often after questions and debate.

Other decisions are made by a majority for or against a proposal.

Who votes which way depends on their assessment of the evidence, not on some voting block. At least once I was the lone vote against a proposal. Last Wednesday I expressed support to Cr Smerdon for asking about legal action.

Perhaps untouchable means we are not touched by issues among our constituents. Yet I hear other councillors speak passionately about the needs of ratepayers.

Other councillors and staff have had to listen to me raise concerns for the well being of residents by being included in a Development Area.

When a couple in Monkland raised issues of an unfair excess water charge I advocated for them. The excess water charge has now been waived. Other councillors would do the same thing.

How I may be labelled or which imagined "group” I may be assigned to, does not matter.

I enjoy advocating for residents, researching, and making decisions to better our community. With other councillors we work to ensure the CEO is accountable, as we should.

Council staff are dedicated and professional. I (and other councillors) will continue to enjoy working with them and advocating on your behalf to them.

Cr Dan Stewart,

East Deep Creek,

Gympie Regional Councillor Division 5.