The way we were 25, 50 and 100 years ago

22nd Sep 2016
THURSDAY, MAY 25, 1989: Students and staff members from Gympie West State School paid tribute to long serving principal Tom Chatterton yesterday. Mr Chatterton, principal of the school for 12 years, was presented with gifts from the student body as well as staff members at a morning tea arranged in his honour. Mr Chatterton is presented with a parting gift by the school's captains Kristine Adams and Tim Slatter.
THURSDAY, MAY 25, 1989: Students and staff members from Gympie West State School paid tribute to long serving principal Tom Chatterton yesterday. Mr Chatterton, principal of the school for 12 years, was presented with gifts from the student body as well as staff members at a morning tea arranged in his honour. Mr Chatterton is presented with a parting gift by the school's captains Kristine Adams and Tim Slatter. Rowena Robertson

25 years ago

TWENTY-three years of valuable service to Widgee Shire Council was rewarded when about 100 people farewelled retired clerk Ken Rafter at a special send-off at the Hockey Centre on Wednesday night. Mr Rafter was presented with a spectacular silver tea and coffee service by Shire Chairman Adrian McClintock. The Chairman paid tribute to the valuable contribution Mr Rafter made to the progress of Widgee Shire as clerk since 1966 as he had overseen the streamlining of the process of local government in Widgee. Mr Rafter had played his part in the extension to Council's chambers and with Cr McClintock was responsible for implementing the present system where copies of the council agenda are forwarded to councillors for perusal before meetings. Present Shire Clerk Spencer Slatter spoke on behalf of the present administration with deputy shire chairman Marc Dower speaking on behalf of the Councillors.

50 years ago

A SPOKESMAN for the Gympie branch of the Queensland Hotels Association revealed yesterday that the price of a 7oz glass had gone up by one cent to 13c, but prices of all other glasses remain unchanged. Prices of stub bottles and cans of beer would also stay the same; the increases in these lines had been absorbed by the hotel keepers. The spokesman said the price of a carton of a dozen large bottles of beer had been reduced from $5.40 to $5. This was due to a change in the cost of the cartons.

WANDERERS Rugby League team emerged as minor premiers for the season after matches at Albert Park on Sunday. In an afternoon of surprises, Wanderers lost to Brothers and Rainbows defeated Suburbs. If Suburbs had won they would have been level on points with Wanderers for the minor premiership.

THE Christian Brothers College small bore rifle club held its last shoot for the term on Saturday. The most consistent shooter for the period was Wayne Baron and the most improved - Michael Doyle and Travis Aland.

100 years ago

ON WEDNESDAY next, Dr Merrington, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church will deliver his lecture, Six Months in the Trenches at Gallipoli. Friends are asked to make this as well-known as possible. Dr Merrington will also address a meeting of ladies in the Baptist Church in the afternoon of Wednesday at 3pm.

ABOUT 3pm on Tuesday a 17 year old lad Eric Cecil Ireland, son of Mr J.H. Ireland of Messrs Ireland and Clugston, Sawmillers, Cooran, was killed at the saw bench through a piece of wood, about 3 metres in length striking him over the heart. It is surmised that he had thrown the timber over the bench when it caught the revolving saw and rebounded, knocking him about 2 metres away. Death was instantaneous. The funeral took place yesterday and was largely attended, the cortege which included the local Oddfellows and Orange Lodges of which deceased was a member being one of the largest ever seen in Cooroy. A service was conducted at the house by Rev. W. Edvery and at the graveside by Rev. W.C. Moore. There was a large number of floral tributes and both sawmills were closed for the day.

MR AND Mrs A. Auchterlonie, Inglewood Hill, have received a cable form their son, Sergeant C.A. Auchterlonie who is on service in France, stating that he was wounded and in Whitechurch Hospital, Cardiff and doing well.

