The tragic and the odd in Gympie Magistrates Court

Despair a factor, Court is told

THE sad story has emerged in Gympie Magistrates Court of a marriage break-up blamed on Parkinsons Disease and a man's resultant descent into alcoholism and despair.

Gregory Perry Roy McLaughlin pleaded guilty to two drink driving offences, one of which led almost inevitably to the other, the court was told.

Police had booked McLaughlin, 70, of The Dawn, on December 7 for driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.054%.

Just over a week later, on December 15, he had attended Gympie police station to get paperwork for the case and was noticed by police to be sitting in his car with the key in the ignition.

He registered an alcohol level of 0.098%, the court was told.

The court was told McLaughlin and his wife had been in a serious car crash in 2004 and he had become his wife's carer when she suffered Parkinsons disease.

Her condition had deteriorated and she had broken up with him.

She had moved to South Australia and was on high care, for which McLaughlin continued to pay.

His drinking had increased incrementally since then and he had only recently realised he had developed a problem, which he was now addressing, via a psychologist and attendance at Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

Magistrate R Woodford fined McLaughlin a total of $900 on the two charges, with a total of four months disqualification from driving.

Motorised trouble

A CHATSWORTH man booked for unlicensed riding of a motorised bicycle was lucky not to be charged with an unregistered vehicle offence as well, police have told Gympie Magistrates Court.

Scott Bradley Marshall, 44, pleaded guilty to the December 20 offence after police said he had been caught at Two Mile.

He was fined $200 and disqualified for the three month minimum.