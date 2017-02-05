The Street, the River, the Valley - who was Mary?

WITH the unveiling of the Lady of Mary statue in Mary St later this month - we want to know - just who was the lady our prosperous street, river and valley are named after?

With any number of famous Marys spanning history - the Mary that inspired the naming of three of Gympie's geographical greats is Lady Mary Lennox - daughter of the Duke of Richmond and wife of the well-liked Governor of New South Wales (which comprised most of Australia) Sir Charles FitzRoy.

Described as a tall, good-looking woman in her youth, the Gympie Regional Council has commisioned a ¾ to life bronze statue of Lady Mary lifting her skirts and dipping her toe into the edge of flood waters.

The statue will acknowledge the city's flood memories, marking the highest flood recorded in Gympie's history in 1893. Due to changes in topography and landfills floods have not reached those heights again.

Sixteen months later, Sydney would mourn the loss of this great lady.

A glimpse of the statue of Lady Mary that will be unveiled in Mary St later this month by Gympie Regional Council. Contributed.

Excerpts from Annabelle Boswell's Journal - Life in the 1830s and 1840s - reveal the wonderful qualities for which Lady Mary was frequently praised.

Wednesday March 3, 1847: "The party from Sydney consisted of His Excellency Sir Charles FitzRoy, who is immensely tall and stout and reminds us of an old friend; and Lady Mary who is also very tall and stout and has but slight remains of the good looks for which she was remarkable in her youth."

Thursday, March 4: "We spent the morning in the drawing room where Lady Mary has established herself with her work. She is most industrious and is now preparing for the annual fancy bazaar for the School of Industry. She has enlisted us all in her service."

Annabelle speaks affectionately and intimately of her relationship with the Governor's wife, having spent a great deal of time in her company.

"Much to our regret my uncle has confirmed the report of the sudden death of poor Lady Mary FitzRoy. The family had all been staying at Government House, Parramatta, and were going to spend Christmas in Sydney.

"About 10 o'clock on the morning of the 9th, Lady Mary entered the carriage, a heavy travelling chariot. It had been some time at the door and the horses were restless. Sir Charles, who was to drive, was seated on the box with Mr Chester Master, his A.D.C., groom beside him. A servant sat behind.

"Scarcely had the grooms released their hold upon the horses, when the leaders made a bound forward and set off at full speed down the hill to the entrance gate. Had the road been straight possibly the accident might not have happened ...

Charles Augustus FitzRoy (1796-1858), by Henry Robinson Smith, c1855 Contributed

"Mr FitzRoy (son) who had watched from the house rushed down followed by all who were near, but alas before he arrived, life had fled and the fond mother who had but a few short minutes before gaily bade him goodbye, now lay a bleeding mangled corpse.

"Who can describe the horror of such a moment? Sir Charles, whose fall had been broken by having kept his hold on the reins, although much hurt, managed to reach the spot and there gazed on her in speechless agony."

An article in the Sydney Morning Herald reported: "Lady Mary, after residing among us for only 16 months, we had the privilege of her acquaintance for this period. We are confident the whole colony will sincerely condole with the Governor and his son George under this most bitter affliction."

The report extolled Lady Mary's many virtues and the deep regret that society had been deprived of her.

The river took Lady Mary's name.

According to the history book, 1867-1967 A Golden Past a Golden Future, the first white men to locate the river were Andrew Petrie and party, who entered Wide Bay and journeyed up the river past Maryborough as far as Tiaro.

An inscription on the memorial obelisk at Parramatta for Lady Mary Fitzroy. Contributed

This was in 1842, and Petrie called it the Wide Bay River.

It was known by this name until 1847, when Governor Fitzroy directed that the river should be called the Mary in honour of his wife, Lady Mary FitzRoy (nee Lennox).

At that time, Queensland did not exist as a separate colony, being part of New South Wales.

The only pomp and ceremony surrounding the renaming was an announcement by a character named John Carne Bidwell who attired himself in a tropical white coat, white pants, hat and white umbrella for the occasion. His stage was a hoop pine stump.

And thus, one of the most important names Gympie is built on was born.

