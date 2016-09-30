The stay-at-home mum's domestic workout

FOR MANY mums around the country, life is often hard enough without also having to worry about looking after your health and well-being.

Gympie mother, businesswoman and blogger extraordinaire Jody Allen knows that finding the right balance can often be difficult.

Jody Allen on keeping fit with two kids: Mum, blogger and businesswoman Jody Allen says its not impossible to balance work, kids and staying fit and healthy.

It's a struggle many of her hundreds of thousands of fans and readers experience as well.

"There's a lot of social pressure to be thin, which does effect a lot women,” Jody said, adding the often idealised 'perfect body' is generally an unrealistic goal.

"I think the biggest issue for a lot of mums though, is finding the time to hit the gym as well as organising child-care and all the other jobs we have to do.”

Even with Gym memberships in and around the Gympie region becoming more and more affordable, it may still be difficult for mums to hit their health goals.

It's why Jody, who still works from home with her two young boys, is a big advocate of getting her exercise throughout the day.

"It's not always the most convenient thing, but I do try to get some exercise in,” she said.

"I spend a lot of my working day on the phone or on the computer, so I'll and walk the length of the house or bike around when I'm taking a call.”

The workout raising two young boys can't underestimated either, part of the reason she's taken to wearing a fitness tracker.

"When you're running back and forth along the house all day you'd be surprised how easily you can hit 10,000 steps in a day.”

Jody recommends walking as the cheapest and easiest way to get into shape, surprising herself with how much of a change it can have.

"When I'm out and walking about throughout the day I actually feel more energised than if I had just been sitting down,” she said.

"It's even better when you've got somebody to talk to - it gets the mind active and you're not focused on exercise itself.”

It's not just about getting active either, a strong healthy diet is just as important as regular physical activity.

Allen emphasises the inclusion of green vegetables and fresh organic produce - saying we can often overspend on meat.

"My boys, like most kids that age are very fussy eaters,” she said.

"We have to keep up with new and creative ways to make sure they're eating all the right things, but when they're out and about they do need the right fuel.”