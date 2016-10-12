24°
The stars of 'Jackass' are heading to Gympie

Jacob Carson | 12th Oct 2016 4:51 PM
WILD NIGHT: The Jackass Seppo Tour stage show is coming to Gympie this October.
WILD NIGHT: The Jackass Seppo Tour stage show is coming to Gympie this October.

AUDIENCES across Australia have been promised a "hell of a night out” with the stars of the hugely popular Jackass series kicking off their massive tour tomorrow night.

Gympie marks the first stop on a massive trip around the nation for the Filthy Seppo tour, and the choice was easy for the crew.

"A couple of people have asked us why Gympie was the first stop,” Chris Pontius said.

"Smaller towns always have the best crowds, without a doubt.”

Pontius will be joined on the tour by Dave England, Preston Lacy and Jason "Wee Man” Acuña.

With a loyal and devoted fanbase in Australia, audiences can expect the same wild stunts, stand-up, stories and insults that earned them worldwide fame in the early 2000s.

When pressed for details about what Jackass die-hards in Gympie would be in for, they didn't want to give anything away.

"Let's just say people are going to be surprised,” Acuña said.

"Some of it might be illegal, but the good kind of illegal you know?”

With audience participation a big part of the show, the crew knows Australian audiences will be up for whatever is thrown at them.

"We all got together and did a similar thing in Canada,” England said.

"And having been to Australia before, the stuff that was totally shocking there seems to be just fine here.”

With the last major Jackass release in 2010 (2011 if you count Jackass 3.5), the Filthy Seppo tour will be the fix fans have been looking for after years.

For the Jackass crew themselves, who've been keeping busy with a variety of other projects, the decision to get back together was an easy one.

"Whenever we get together we always have a great time, it doesn't matter what we're doing,” England added.

In between tour dates, surfing and skateboarding will be must-dos for England and Pontius.

"Preston's gonna be checking out the local real estate, he's a real mogul,” Pontius said.

"Actually he's more of a real mongrel.”

The Jackass Filthy Seppo tour will be taking place at the Gympie Civic Centre tomorrow.

Doors open at 7pm with the show kicking off at 8, tickets and information can be found at http://rushfestival.com.au/jackass-tour/

Topics:  gympie civic centre, jackass, tour, whatson

