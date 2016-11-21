The mystery of the missing scarecrow

It is hard to imagine how many bottle caps went into Bottlecap Bobbie, but the massive effort gave Amamoor kids the prize they were looking for - overall winner of the children's category in the annual Mary Valley Scarecrow Festival.

The entry from Amamoor State School featured the school's uniform colours on a full-size silhouette of a student.

The Blue and White Teapot café at Amamoor won the prize for the most artistic scarecrow in the valley this year with Pottering Around.

And the action-packed entry from Graham Walker at Brooloo collected the traditional prize. Aptly titled Get the Farmer, it features a bull chasing the landholder.

Unfortunately, one Imbil entry was so popular someone ran off with him - the Gloria Gallen scarecrow entered by Richard Butt and his neighbour hasn't been seen since it disappeared from its Rush Road address. Festival organisers are still seeking the return of the NSW jersey used to dress the scarecrow.

Local accountant Ness Weaver won the selfie competition, scooping a cool $50 in cash for taking the most selfie photos with scarecrows and posting them on the Mary Valley Scarecrow Festival Facebook page with the hashtag #mvscarecrows.

Results of town winners: Kenilworth - traditional A10 Lisa Delanone, child A2 Kenilworth State College; Imbil/Brooloo - artistic Shank's Pony, Imbil Post Office, traditional Get the Farmer, Graham Walker, child and people's choice Pirates and Mermaids, Mary Valley State College; Kandanga/Amamoor/Dagun - artistic Pottering Around, The Blue and White Teapot, traditional Grey Nomads Paradise, Margie Bennett, child Bottlecap Bobbie, Amamoor State School.

Coordinator Heinke Butt was pleased with the creativity shown in the scarecrows this year, saying it made judging them a difficult task.

Ms Butt is president of Mary Valley Artslink, the art group which manages the annual scarecrow festival.

She said more than 65 scarecrows could be found throughout the Mary Valley. The festival attracted at least two busloads of tourists and many self-drive visitors to the area.