29°
News

'The most terrifying thing I've been through in my life'

Francesca Mcmackin
| 16th Nov 2016 3:03 PM
Trees were completely uprooted in the storm that struck Julie Dale's property last Sunday.
Trees were completely uprooted in the storm that struck Julie Dale's property last Sunday. Julie Dale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JULIE Dale couldn't bear to watch her newly-renovated home being torn apart.

As wild weather lashed parts of the region over the weekend, the Imbil resident learned the terror a storm could bring, and the devastation it could leave behind.

"It was absolutely the most terrifying thing I've been through in my life," Miss Dale said.

"It was terrible; so scary."

She described the sound of the wind as a "jet taking off" when the storm blustered through on Sunday afternoon, but that wasn't the most worst part.

"It's the stuff you hear flying in it, the crashing," she said.

Miss Dale has been preparing to offer farm-stay accommodation, and had been renovating an old house on the property for guests.

 

Julie Dale&#39;s efforts to convert her property into a farm-stay have been set back by the damage.
Julie Dale's efforts to convert her property into a farm-stay have been set back by the damage. East Coast Images


She was in her own home 100m away when the storm struck, and watched in horror as the roof slowly peeled away on the house she had worked to restore.

"I got that scared, I just went back to bed," Miss Dale said.

"I thought, 'I can't watch this.'

"I just curled up in the foetal position, and thought, 'Well, I can't do anything about it.'"

The conditions became so severe, she couldn't see the house if she wanted to.

When she emerged after the storm to survey the property, the extent of the damage was a slow revelation.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 


"The house was flooded inside, so that was pretty devastating," Miss Dale said.

She said she had only just finished the new kitchen, and the newly-installed smoke alarms kept going off days later because there was water in the roof.

"Every time I look at the house I just burst into tears," she said.

She circled around the damaged house to find a bare patch of earth.

"I thought, 'There should be a black water tank there,'" she said.

That brand-new water tank, installed just a week earlier, blew away and was found in the neighbour's property, about 200m from where it started.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 


The property was a mess of fallen trees - one of which fell on her garage.

"We've got an olive grove here, and we lost eight full-sized olive trees, they just blew clean over," Miss Dale said.

"They've been there for over 20 years, and they just ripped straight out of the ground."

The renovated house isn't covered by Miss Dale's insurance.

Once she finishes clearing the fallen trees, she will repair the damage and continue preparations for the farm-stay, which she hopes to have up and running by the end of next year.

She was immensely grateful to Clinten Forbes and Neville Noon from Outdoors Handymen, her "knights in shining armour" who arrived to help secure the roof just half an hour after Miss Dale put out an urgent call on social media.

Gympie Times

Topics:  battler damage imbil storm

'Holy moly!': Big win at Tin Can Bay

'Holy moly!': Big win at Tin Can Bay

Whole town abuzz as newsagent sells multi-million dollar Oz Lotto ticket

Support surges following seat complaints

Gympie Cinemas owner Laurence Duggan hopes to see the community continue to support Gympie's businesses.

Gympie Cinemas saw support surge after an online reply to trolls.

Gympie police honoured for their dedication on the job

OUTSTANDING SERVICE: Snr Constable Tess Bell receives her District Officer Certificate from Superintendent Mark Stiles on Tuesday morning.

Annual ceremony sees excellence in policing rewarded.

Retiring officer celebrates 37 years on the beat

GUARD OF HONOUR: Police officer Senior Constable Richard Nayler retires from the Gympie Police force.

Snr Constable Richard Nailer had a fond farewell at Gympie Station.

Local Partners

Gympie police honoured for their dedication on the job

Annual commendation ceremony sees excellence in local policing rewarded.

Retiring officer celebrates 37 years on the beat

GUARD OF HONOUR: Police officer Senior Constable Richard Nayler retires from the Gympie Police force.

Snr Constable Richard Nailer had a fond farewell at Gympie Station.

Love food? Don't miss this Pot Luck Producers Lunch

ROOM WITH A VIEW: The view from last year's Pot Luck Producers Lunch at Kandanga.

Mary Valley fast developing a reputation as a food bowl

Cooloola Berries open today for free pick-your-own

Cooloola Berries opening the strawberry patch for free pick your own

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

MOVIE REVIEW: Arrival's subtle take on sci-fi is refreshing

MOVIE REVIEW: Arrival's subtle take on sci-fi is refreshing

EASILY one of the most joyful experiences the movies have had to offer this year.

Carrie Fisher's 'intense' affair with Harrison Ford

Actress Carrie Fisher.

STAR Wars actress opens up about dalliance from 1976.

MOVIE REVIEW: Fairytale romance becomes epic tear jerker

TRUE LOVE: Isabel (Alicia Vikander) and Tom (Michael Fassbender) wed after falling in love while writing letters to each other in The Light Between Oceans.

The Light Between Oceans puts a twist on happily ever after

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting insists he isn't "ready to die" as he still has "work to do"

She's got the look: Sabine's Top Model perfection

Sabine Jamieson in a Dolce and Gabana dress while in Milan, Italy for Australia's Next Top Model.

BYRON beauty in Top Model grand final after whirlwind trip to Milan.

Gigi Hadid will 'never complain' about shirtless Zayn Malik

Gigi says she'll never get bored of seeing Zayn Malik shirtless

Jessica Alba buys Kinder Surprise eggs from around the world

Americans aren't allowed the glorious Kinder Surprise eggs

BIG HOME, Small Budget

4 Rose Street, Kilkivan 4600

House 4 2 2 $259,000

Check out this 4 bedroom executive style home located only a short walk from Kilkivan's main street. Live the quiet rural lifestyle with all of the town amenities...

Only Fussy Buyers Need to Look

8 Mariposa Place, Cooloola Cove 4580

3 1 2 $285,000

Move straight in .... nothing to do at this neat home located in a quiet street. A spacious lounge room is the entry point to this immaculate home. The bright...

DOWNSIZING? THIS IS PERFECT!

185 Varley Road North, Glenwood 4570

House 1 1 1 $199,000

Nestled on approximately 1.5 acres with a seasonal creek forming the back boundary, and selectively cleared for low maintenance. The home is open plan with a...

&quot;BELVOIR THE GRAND LADY OF SOUTHSIDE!

6 Exhibition Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This unique Queenslander is situated on a 3,445m2 block of magnificent gardens. Built back in the day when hammer and nails were used and was built by Jim Fowles. ...

Private Quality Home.. Coastal Lifestyle

46 Golden Hind Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $295,000

This special home has a northerly aspect and has so much to give to her new owners, with mature gardens for privacy, central living, large rear deck and a front...

PRIME BUSINESS POSITION

42 Violet Street, Gympie 4570

Commercial 0 0 Price on...

Under instruction from the Court appointed trustee for sale, we offer this quality property of 3867m2 just under 1 acre zoned Light Industry. This property has...

SELLING FAST!!!

Lots Sovereign Heights Estate, Southside 4570

Residential Land Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an ... FROM $127,500

Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an edge-of-town rural setting can deliver. Situated several minutes to the south of...

ONE IN A MILLION!! MODERN QUEENSLANDER!!

38 Lawrence Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

This beautiful 2 storey Queenslander home is situated on 573m2 in a prime location that looks over Gympie. When entering this Queenslander it automatically feels...

NEAR NEW!!!

16 Eagle Hawk Drive, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $343,000

This neat near new home is now on the market located in the popular suburb Southside. The Eagle Hawk Estate is the ideal address which is close to all amenities.

LOCATION!! POTENTIAL!!

104 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 4 $389,000

This neat property is situated on a large 1988m2 prime location on the Southside. Positioned on the corner of the Groundwater Road and Serenity Drive (Crest...

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!