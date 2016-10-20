28°
News

The image deemed too offensive for Facebook

Frances Klein
| 20th Oct 2016 2:35 PM
REMOVED: This photo of Samantha Engle was deemed too offensive for Facebook.
REMOVED: This photo of Samantha Engle was deemed too offensive for Facebook.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MANY would call it the most natural thing in the world, but Facebook has deemed it offensive.

When Imbil photographer Phoebe Geltch posted photos of a maternity shoot to Facebook, she couldn't believe they were removed by the social media giant hours later.

The photos, taken yesterday and posted the same day, were of her friend Samantha Engle; a mother-to-be for the fourth time.

The photo shoot, which took place beside a sunlit creek in the hinterland, shows Mrs Engle posing naked while smiling gently at the camera and down at her unborn child.

Mrs Engle's breasts, including nipples, are exposed, while her hands subtly rest below her 37-week-pregnant belly.

The series, posted with her friend's permission, attracted a string of praise on her business page Flea Bee's Photography, leaving Mrs Geltch to wonder why Facebook would remove the photos after they were reported 'due to nudity.'

 

"They show my friend in all her glory as a beautiful pregnant woman," Mrs Geltch said.

"We see so many photos in the media and on Facebook and then I get criticised for posting what I believe is a beautiful photo of a pregnant woman."

The rules of nudity on Facebook have evolved over time, webpage Gadgets360 says.

"The latest community-standards policy, from March 2015, says Facebook restricts photos of genitals or fully exposed buttocks, as well as some images of breasts if they include the nipple."

The Facebook policy states:

"We restrict the display of nudity because some audiences within our global community may be sensitive to this type of content - particularly because of their cultural background or age."

The subject of the controversy said she had decided to pose nude to share in the natural beauty of pregnancy.

"I went nude. I chose to share this because this is natural beauty," Mrs Engle said.

"How a woman's body can do this - to produce a beautiful child after this - is amazing."

A fellow supporter of the photos said there are far more offensive things on Facebook.

"Why can't people just unfollow if it offends?," Meg Matthews wrote.

"Yet Kim Kardashians a** and t*** are all over facebook. I find that more offensive. I've reported graphic videos of people getting their head blown off and Facebook came back saying it's not against their guidelines."

Mrs Geltch believed some of the problem lay around the stigma of women, pregnancy and breastfeeding and that society needed to accept it as a natural part of life.

"There's just so much hatred when it comes to things like this and there shouldn't be."

 

FB COMMENT:

Emma Carlson: I found them absolutely stunning....it shows the true beauty of what pregnancy is all about.

Katrina Geerlings: Your images are beautiful and by no means less tasteful than many memes. Creative photography is a pure art form. Where are people's minds at?

Mel Lissa: People have too much time on their hands, so much easier for them to scroll past than report a photo They were lovely photos. If you looked at those photos and only saw the boob, there's something wrong with you. When I looked at the photos, I saw an empowered woman, a beautiful Mumma, and a talented photographer to capture all of it in stunning pics. Bahh these people have no idea about art!

 

Gympie Times

Topics:  facebook facebook ban maternity nudity photography pregnancy

Breeding program will boost Mary River cod

Breeding program will boost Mary River cod

On average the Mary River and tributaries deliver 450,000 tonnes of sediment to the estuary and the southern waters of the Great Barrier Reef each year

Navy sub spotted in Coast waters returning from exercises

A submarine heading south past the Sunshine Coast turned heads

53,000 full-time jobs lost in Australia

ON THE RISE: Unemployment figures for the Wide Bay region show an increase from 8.7% in May 2014 to 11.4% last month.

Official jobless rate falls to 5.6% as people give up looking

Overnight wrap: Creek crash, neighborhood scuffle, assault.

Queensland Police Service.

Police and paramedics attended the following jobs last night.

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

What's on in your community over the next few days

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region over the next few days

Social events, service groups and support sessions

Bingo! Breast cancer fundraiser's a top project

TAKE YOUR MARKER: Gympie State High students (from left) Ebony Clough, Cristy Kraan and Ella Findlay are raising money to fight breast cancer through their Breast Cancer Bingo on Sunday.

Gympie High students' breast cancer bingo a business exercise

Plenty of live entertainment in Gympie region this weekend

HEADLINERS: Taxiride is one of the headline acts for the free Rush Concert on Sunday evening in Nelson Reserve.

Gympie region gig guide

Singing ex-diplomat brings Afghanistan war to life

Singing ex-diplomat brings Afghanistan war to life

Folk singer-songwriter Fred Smith will perform across regional Queensland over the next six months.

Shaynna'a blazing a stylish trail on television

Shaynna Blaze hosts the new TV show Deadline Design.

SHE'S the designer with no less than three shows on ours screens.

Ciara felt "empowered" after losing her baby weight

Ciara

The 'I Bet' hitmaker was glad to drop the 60 pounds

Kim Kardashian West had tape tied around head in hold-up

Kim Kardashian West

"One of the gang kept telling her to shut up."

Madonna's filthy poll vow to Hillary Clinton supporters

Madonna

It's probably not the endorsement that Hillary Clinton wanted

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Cruise in a scene from the movie Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

TOM Cruise returns to kick some butt as Jack Reacher.

MOVIE REVIEW: No blaze of glory for Dan Brown's Inferno

SAVING THE WORLD AGAIN: Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

Tom Hanks and director Ron Howard team up again in Inferno.

WHO LOVES GOLF!!!

Unit 3/25 Corella Road, Gympie 4570

Unit 1 1 1 $270,000

If you're looking to increase your rental portfolio Unit 3 located in the Gympie Pines Villas is an investors dream come true. Not only does the Complex have a 90%...

WHY RENT WHEN YOU CAN BUILD RIGHT NOW!!

Lot 38 Azure Avenue, Banks Pocket 4570

Residential Land If you're looking for an extra-large vacant block, surrounded by prestige homes ... $179,000

If you're looking for an extra-large vacant block, surrounded by prestige homes and located only a stone's throw from all that Gympie has to offer - then this is...

ELEVATED POSTION

24 Tingira Close, Rainbow Beach 4581

Residential Land This is the perfect opportunity for those seeking a vacant building block ... $325,000

This is the perfect opportunity for those seeking a vacant building block of land with amazing views. Offering 660sqm all within close proximity to school, shops...

GREAT BUYING !!

11 Cedar Court, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $245,000

Our sellers have transformed this property by recently installing a new kitchen, new carpet and lino and new vanity unit. The 3 spacious bedrooms have built-ins ad...

ENGINEERED FOR STRENGTH - ARCHITECT DESIGNED FOR STYLE !!

13 Bobrei Court, Wallu 4570

House 4 4 5 $850,000

Live in luxury and maybe even earn an income from home. On the market at an unbeatable price, Mia Mia is a top quality home that can double as a BandB (or you...

Country Retreat

0 McKewen Road, Kilkivan 4600

Residential Land This spacious 10 acre (approx.) block, with bitumen road frontage is situated ... $135,000

This spacious 10 acre (approx.) block, with bitumen road frontage is situated on the edge of the Kilkivan Township. This block gently rises to the perfect spot to...

STONEYCROP COTTAGE

53 Scott Thomas Drive, Sexton 4570

2 1 1 $265,000

Stoneycrop Cottage is a delightful 7 acres situated fifteen minutes from Gympie at Sexton. The undulating fully fenced acreage has a good dam and stable that would...

GREAT OPPORTUNITY !!

121 Duke Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This gem is a must see!! * Excellent position * Low maintenance solid brick home with wood floors * Within easy walking to the CBD, hospital and local schools *...

2 hot 2 last!

73 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 1 $235,000!

Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! This property is just great! Great home, great location, great outlook, great price. Looking for just a great...

great spot 2 build your new home!

119 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

Residential Land 0 0 TOP BUY @...

Great position! Great outlook! Great price! Now all you need to do is build yourself a GREAT new home! So what are you waiting for? Bring your builder, get...

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

SEQ is the 'greatest market': property guru John McGrath

SPEAKER: John McGrath of McGrath Estate Agents is today's guest speaker at the Better Business Breakfast.

SEQ is the "greatest" real estate market, says property guru.

Bank could add towns to 'high-risk' home loan list

Suburban housing in Glenvale, Toowoomba, Friday, October 17, 2014. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

NEW Gladstone region towns could be added unwanted bank list.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no