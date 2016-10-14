22°
News

The Gympie sisters who put local bushmen to shame

Simon Miller, in collaboration with the State Library of Queensland | 14th Oct 2016 4:48 PM
SISTER ACT: Nell, Mary, Kate and Rose Lynch, with the tools of their trade.
SISTER ACT: Nell, Mary, Kate and Rose Lynch, with the tools of their trade. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"The Australian bush, and Queensland probably in particular, has produced many heroines, who have faced dangers, privations, and adversities with stout hearts.

In the great work of pioneering they took a very big part.

They played the game right through and were worthy of Victoria Crosses, which did not come their way, but posterity is the gainer in the worthy sons and daughters which have succeeded them.”

So reads a report in the Queensland Times of Ipswich in 1920.

A recent writer gives an instance of what muscular women of late years have done.

Near Gympie, Mary and Maggie Lynch were familiar figures driving their bullock teams.

Afterwards the girls went wood cutting round about Kilkivan and Nanango, and Mary won a wood-chopping contest against all of the men who entered.

The Lynch sisters were brought up on their father's farm at Glastonbury, near Gymple, and as he had not the money to employ labour, Mary and Maggie did the work for their earliest years.

They were tall, powerful women - as strong, if not stronger, than the average bushman.

Irish immigrant Cornelius Lynch selected land near Gympie in 1872 and married Ellen Flynn in 1879.

It seems that their cattle died during an infestation of tick fever and Cornelius was forced to return to timber-getting.

Producing five daughters before the first of his seven sons, Cornelius taught the oldest daughters the timber trade

The tall and strongly built girls quickly made a success of the trade, competing successfully for contracts against the men in the business.

Much credit should be given to Ellen, who gave birth to fourteen strong children between 1879 and 1902.

The Lynch sisters gained public attention when, becoming well known for their timber cutting skills, they were asked to appear and give demonstrations at local shows and other public events.

Their appearance in the Kingaroy Show was reported in the Cairns Morning Post in 1908.

"The big and popular feature of the day at the Kingaroy annual show (says the local "Herald”) was the wood chopping contest by the Misses Kate, Nellie, Mary, and Rose Lynch.”

"The ladies entered the ring in sensible working garb, being officially escorted.”

"Their logs were prepared previously by the men folk competitors, and having taken their places they, chopped with fine swinging blows and keen rivalry, whilst snapshots clicked and the crowd watched quietly and keenly every cut.”

"As Miss Mary's log toppled over, and Miss Nellie's followed the crowd burst into the ring like a deluge.”

"The girls were overwhelmed with congratulations and. cheers were given right heartily. It was some time before they could reach their dressing-room.”

"The exhibition was a most novel, honest, and attractive event, and would make a fortune for an entrepreneur.”

The timber-cutting partnership of the Lynch Sisters was eventually disbanded when Rose, Mary and Nell were married.

Tony Matthews in his book True Blue Queenslanders describes the sisters as exceptionally hard working and also proud and self reliant and that they lived in the men's camps under canvas without any kind of modern conveniences, yet the life the sisters lived in the bush did in no way reduce their femininity.

Early male timber-getters and selectors remember them as being attractive, handsomely attired in their Victorian dresses.

The sisters were also very intelligent, 'real ladies' as one pioneer described them.

The Lynch sisters have been included in a list of the most significant people in Gympie's history by the Gympie branch of the National Trust.

The list will be narrowed further for inclusion in a book to be published next year for Gympie's 150th Anniversary.

With competition including James Nash, who made the original gold discovery at Gympie, former Prime Minister, Andrew Fisher, and Major General Sir William Glasgow on the list, the Lynch sister's inclusion in the final selection is not certain but if chosen they would be worthy inclusions

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie history history lynch sisters

BREAKING: Family's relief as Bianca Gawne found safe

BREAKING: Family's relief as Bianca Gawne found safe

UPDATE: POLICE have confirmed missing Gympie woman Bianca Gawne has been found and is speaking "face to face" with police.

The Gympie sisters who put local bushmen to shame

SISTER ACT: Nell, Mary, Kate and Rose Lynch, with the tools of their trade.

THE LYNCH sisters, strong and powerful, put bigger men to shame.

What really happened to miner Thomas Savage?

DANGEROUS TIMES: Gympie's early miners faced danger on the job every day. Thomas Savage's death in a Gympie mine on April 18, 1887 was one of numerous tragedies on the goldfield.

Cemetery crawl sheds light early miner's death

Family's relief as Bianca found safe

Darcey Lewis, Neville Gawne, Priscilla Lewis and Roslyn Lewis happy to hear the news that Bianca Gawne is safe.

Bianca found.

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

What really happened to miner Thomas Savage?

DANGEROUS TIMES: Gympie's early miners faced danger on the job every day. Thomas Savage's death in a Gympie mine on April 18, 1887 was one of numerous tragedies on the goldfield.

Cemetery crawl sheds light early miner's death

Free Gympie seminar gives insight into dyslexia

INSIGHT: Dyslexia expert Marianne Mullally will give Gympie parents an insight into dyslexia at a free seminar at the golf club on October 21.

Expert shares tips, knowledge with parents of struggling readers

Gympie goes mental for the Rush Festival

Parklife: Mental As Anything will take to the Nelson Reserve stage on Saturday night for the Rush Festival

AUSSIE pop-rockers Mental As Anything will taking the Gympie stage.

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

ITS opening frames will give Star Wars fans the chills.

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

BRITISH actor discover some of Australia’s tangible history.

Wonder Woman named UN girls' empowerment ambassador

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman has been named a UN ambassador

David Arquette's wife pregnant with second child

David Arquette and his wife Christina

David Arquette's wife is pregnant

Justin Bieber sued for spitting

Jeffrey Schwartz keen to quiz Bieber's bodyguard over the incident

SPACIOUS HOME!

41 Parsons Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $265,000

Here's your chance to get you and your family into this spacious home! Situated on 690m2 and located only minutes to the CBD, schools and the Gympie West shop.

TRULY MAGNIFICENT!!

15 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 $459,000

Situated high on the hill overlooking Gympie is this lovingly maintained Queenslander. Which consist of 3 spacious bedrooms plus an office. This is truly unique...

Serious Value !!

6 Environs Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $324,000

Vendor has reduce the price to SELL !!! Modern and stylish, ground level 4 bedroom home with open plan living areas. With excellent side access would suit someone...

Great Buying

11 Struan Cres, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $229,000

This high-set large weatherboard home is located in a quiet family friendly area, walking distance to local schools parks and shops and only 3 minute drive form...

HURRY - MOTIVATED VENDORS NEED SOLD TODAY!

8 Stone Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Positioned in the heart of town, just a short stroll to Goldfields Plaza and the main street is this solid 3 bedroom timber home. Positioned high up on a hill...

LOWSET BRICK HOME IN HEART OF BAUPLE

11 Mill Street, Bauple 4650

House 4 2 2 $229,000

Situated in the heart of Bauple is a 4 bedroom lowset brick home set on a fully fenced half acre block. The home has an open plan living area with a front sunroom.

IDEAL INVESTMENT OR FIRST HOME

5 Leonard Street, Southside 4570

House 3 1 2 $255,000

680m2 level yard. Fenced backyard. Single lock up shed, single garage. Undercover entertainment area, cubby house, 3 bedrooms (all air-conditioned). Spacious...

RENOVATORS DELIGHT WITH FANTASTIC VIEWS!

1 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 3 $249,000

This home may need a little TLC, but the position and view will win you over. Situated up high above the new aquatics centre is a highset four bedroom brick...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 11

Lot 11 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $129,500

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

EVERYTHING YOU NEED IS HERE AND THE PRICE IS RIGHT

14 Price Street, Tiaro 4650

House 4 2 $290,000

Set in the heart of Tiaro is this lovely well-maintained home which provides dual living and has a 4Kw solar hooked up to the grid with a 5Kw invertor. As you...

Big moves ahead for Gympie housing market

HOUSING BOOM: Agents are predicting big things for Gympie property in the near future

REAL estate agents are predicting big things for the housing market

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction