The Gympie runners chasing a good time

ON TRACK: Tanya Hehir and Ralph Frankcom are kicking the kilos without falling into a boredom trap.

IF THERE'S one group in town proving getting out and exercising regularly doesn't have to be a chore it'd certainly have to be the Hash House Harriers.

Described by its members as a 'drinking club with a running problem', the Gympie chapter of the club is celebrating its 35th year in Gympie.

"It really is a great opportunity to get out, see the town and catch up with people you wouldn't normally meet during the week,” says Tanya Hehir, who's been a member of the Harriers since she was in school.

"The social element is integral to the whole concept, not really about who the most amazing runner is.”

The Hash House Harriers pride themselves on having fun first and foremost, and meet every Monday night.

While the focus on the club isn't exclusively on the run itself, the motivation to have a good time is often enough to get people moving.

"It's actually a great way to look forward to a Monday,” says Ralph Frankcom, who currently heads the Gympie chapter.

"Once we've done the run it is usually on to a feed and some drinks afterwards with your mates.”

While Tanya and Ralph say the Hash House Harriers isn't for everybody, anybody who may be interested is invited to at least come along and try it for themselves.