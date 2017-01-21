People are homeless and public housing stands empty

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

IT APPEARS that Housing Queensland is still not concerned about the homeless around Gympie.

Their property in Ramsey Rd, Southside, has now been vacant since the middle of 2016 and going by its current appearance, it is not likely to be tenanted any time soon.

While desperate people wait for a house or unit of any type, this unit has been repaired and left to rot in the long grass for around seven months.

Housing Queensland has shown what sort of a corporate neighbour it can be by leaving the grass get higher than the neighbour's fences and all over the footpath where people walk.

If you are on a waiting list for a house, I suggest that you contact housing and remind them that this property is still there in the long grass. I believe that they have forgotten that they own this property.

Wayne Plant,

Southside.