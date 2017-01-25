The Gympie business saving our highway history

GET YOUR MOTOR RUNNING: Mike Munday, owner of Roadside Relics in Gympie, is preserving his own piece of Australian history.

MIKE Munday gestures to the motorcycle in the middle of his extensive warehouse with genuine affection.

This bike, at Roadside Relics, sits amongst thousands of pieces of memorabilia, half-restored bikes and bowsers for fuel companies that no longer exist,and might just be his favourite thing here.

"I remember when I was a teenager a long time ago I had a bike just like this one,” he says.

WATCH: Take a trip to nostalgia town: The Gympie business saving pieces of Australian highway history.

"And I remember a few years back I was at a swap meet and saw this one sitting here; it brought all of those memories back - I just had to get it.”

The pieces he toils over are some of the last remnants of an Australia lost to history, and to commemorate Australia Day tomorrow, Mr Munday has brought together some incredible finds.

"One of the coolest things we have here is a Lewis bike from 1911; it was Aussie made - built in Adelaide,” he says. "But amongst it we have signs and bowsers of all these old Australian fuel companies, who are just gone now too - guzzled up by the bigger companies.”

Mr Munday and his small team at Roadside Relics are obsessed with the artistry and design in these pieces they fear may never return.

"These days it's all about practicality; there's no appreciation for design any more which is a shame really.”

Mr Munday encouraged anybody who might just have a historical nugget lying around their place to get in touch and restore the piece to its prime.