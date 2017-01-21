The future of the Gympie region depends on jobs

JOB creation will be the make or break issue for the Gympie region over the next few years as our civic leaders seriously consider how best to capitalise on the influx of young families drawn here by affordable real estate.

READ MORE: Gympie economy on the rise

State MP Tony Perrett has rightly cautioned Gympie Regional Council to think long and hard about the most effective way to create jobs before submitting to the State Government for its share of the $6 million funding pie announced by Deputy Premier Jackie Trad on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Unit approvals skyrocket

The region's changing demographic has come as a welcome surprise and could possibly have caught city planners on the hop too. They need to ensure Gympie has, or will soon have, the services and facilities needed and expected by young families.

Leading Sunshine Coast property economist Steven Boyd stresses that the key to turning this population growth into economic growth is jobs. We need more jobs. Our unemployment rate is getting better, but it is still a full 2% worse than the state average of 6.2%.

Doing that requires a mature and diverse economy. And it is to be hoped the council is doing everything it can to encourage that.

We hope to bring you on Tuesday Mayor Mick Curran's plans and goals for 2017, including how best to go about creating that diverse economy and more jobs.