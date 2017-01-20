The fish are biting in Cooloola, here's where to catch them

GOTCHA: Joshua Page took this 39cm elbow slapper whiting in the lower Maroochy river.

THE offshore scene has been impressive over the past couple of days.

Red emperor, snapper, hussar, tuskfish, nannygai, moses perch and mahi mahi can be found about 22 nautical miles east of Wide Bay Bar with quality giant trevally and spanish mackerel feeding off Double Island Point.

A local angler fished Sunshine Reef and managed to pick up a 6kg trout on a ganged mack tuna with reports of a 3.3kg pearl perch taken at Chardon's Reef.

On North Reef, Trekka 2 ended up with moses perch, lippers, tuskies and pearl perch and, in the afternoon, they took pearlies, moses, tuskies, Maori cod, lippers and gold spot cod.

Spotty and spanish mackerel are showing up on Coolum Reef, the Gneering Shoals and Currimundi Wide and there are a few wahoo near the Mooloolaba Blinker and small black marlin on the reefs about 14nm east of Mooloolaba. There are tuskies, pearl perch and hussar on the Barwon Banks with tuskfish, snapper, sweetlip and coral trout at dusk on Murphys Reef and the Inner Gneerings, and school mackerel around the NW fairway buoy.

Rainbow Beach and Fraser Island have been fishing well, although there has been heavy traffic.

There are a few dart, bream and whiting along Teewah Beach with flathead and whiting on the western side of the island and dart along the eastern beaches.

Noosa has seen plenty of reasonable catches of bream, flathead, trevally and whiting at the Noosa River mouth.

A few nice grunter bream and the odd big whiting to 40cm have been taken along the Tewantin Reach and in Lake Cooroibah.

Mangrove jack have been feeding throughout the river system with anglers landing a couple of 50cm jacks up around Tewantin and between the lakes.

There has also been bream, estuary cod and moses perch in Weyba Creek and mud crabs in the mid to upper reaches.

In the southern reaches, Maroochydore still has schools of herring bait fish in the lower river with whiting to 39cm overnight and some good flathead and a few golden trevally in the lower river and Cod Hole.

You can find a few good jacks in upper reaches and up the creeks while flathead and jacks are on the bite in Coolum Creek.

Look out for bream, a few grunter, and flathead in Petrie Creek, while whiting from Bli Bli flats and around the Bli Bli islands are plentiful.

If you want to venture as far south as Kawana there are dart and whiting in the gutters, south of Pt Cartwright and golden trevally along the rock walls at the Mooloolah River mouth.