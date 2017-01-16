34°
LETTERS: The 'dope' on the medicinal cannabis debate

16th Jan 2017 1:40 PM
FIELDS OF GREEN: John Hall is hoping to be able to grow medicinal cannabis on his Bundaberg farm next year.
FIELDS OF GREEN: John Hall is hoping to be able to grow medicinal cannabis on his Bundaberg farm next year. Eliza Goetze

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Dope

WHILE watching Pauline Hanson and her new best friend Steve Dickson discussing their hope to legalise medicinal cannabis throughout Australia that word came to mind - and it had nothing to do with drugs.

John H. Allen,

Chatsworth.

 

GYMPIE COUNCIL BEREAVEMENT CARD GESTURE LOST ON LOVED ONES

ON December 4, my father sadly passed away.

One month later my mother received a photocopy bereavement card from the Gympie Regional Council on behalf of Mayor Mick Curran, which was a surprise as my father was not known to the Mayor and was not a high profile sportsman or business person.

Cr Mick Curran - MayorMobile: 0417 959 331E-mail: mayorcurran@gympie.qld.gov.au

 

The Mayor might have had good intentions but it was lost on me and my mother, especially coming a month late and it was upsetting.

Perhaps if the card had actually been signed by Cr Curran and not a photo copy may have made a difference and sent on the week he passed. I doubt it though.

Many people I have talked to have never heard of this and find it quite strange or is this sending of a bereavement card have underlying tones as to election time?

Perhaps it is only me. Either way perhaps the Mayor should think about this and next time save the council some money as my father's death and bereavement was for family and friends only.

Also, thanks to the wonderful first responders - the ambulance and medical team and the police officers - for their wonderful help and compassion towards my mother in her time of grief and despair.

W. Dinslage,

Wolvi.

WHY DOES THE LNP WANT TO TRASH HOWARD'S FIREARMS AGREEMENT?

TWENTY years after the Port Arthur Massacre, we should not be wavering as a nation or a state when it comes to protecting our communities from high-powered weapons.

There has been bipartisan agreement in Queensland on John Howard's National Firearms Agreement for 20 years.

As Minister, I take advice from the Queensland Police Service.

All states and territories - Labor and Liberal - have agreed to reclassify lever-action shotguns with magazines of more than five rounds. Queenslanders deserve the same safety afforded to all Australians and the Palaszczuk government is committed to that.

Only the LNP can explain why - under its third leader and third deputy leader within two years - it wants to trash John Howard's National Firearms Agreement, provide less protection for Queenslanders, ignore the expert advice of police and dismiss the consultative approach of the Government's weapons forum. Unlike the LNP, the Palaszczuk Government puts the safety of Queenslanders ahead of politics.

When it comes to the safety of Queenslanders, I take my advice from the police, not the LNP.

Mark Ryan MP,

Minister for Police.

BAN FOOD IMPORTS

THOSE people calling the banning of green prawns "too little, too late" are right on the money. So far we've imported fire ants, banana disease which looks like wiping out our banana industry, now white spot which looks like wiping out our cultivated prawn industry, wild prawns and when they're gone, what's left of our fishing industry.

 

Northern Rivers Seafood Ballina employees work hard to ensure the demand for prawns at Christmas time is met this holiday season. Marc Stapelberg

All food imports must be banned immediately, even processed food, unless we want this rot to continue.

Frank Brown,

Richmond.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie regional letters to the editor medicinal cannabis opinion pauline hanson

