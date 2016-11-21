30°
News

The big day looms and desperation sets in

Bruce Devereaux | 21st Nov 2016 8:06 AM
CLOSE QUARTERS: The Devereaux's bedroom on their round-Australia bus trip.
CLOSE QUARTERS: The Devereaux's bedroom on their round-Australia bus trip.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OUR family's bus trip around Australia, which we're now fairly certain is going to take more than one year, is only four weeks away. Four.

We're at the serious end of the stick and we're trying to foresee any potential problems and head them off before we go.

We think we've sorted the internet and power and security on the bus. We're pretty sure the actual physical bus set-up is as perfect as we can get for a family of seven in 28 square metres of living space.

The air-conditioner went in today, the car trailer is half built and there's a rear camera set up being installed in the bus this week.

Every problem we've envisaged we've come up with a solution.

Almost every problem.

"How are we going to get...you know...alone time?” I asked Tracey this week. Again.

Our bed is above one of our kid's and, except for a thin bit of ply, square up against the other four. There is seriously just a curtain for privacy.

"Do we wait until they're asleep?” Tracey suggested.

She didn't say it like it was an idea she was keen on trying, she was really just talking out loud. But that didn't stop me from reminding her why that won't work.

There are two small nail holes in our lounge room wall, under the air-con unit. One of them goes all the way through to the back of our wardrobe, behind my shirts. Tracey won't let me so much as touch her unless the wardrobe door is closed because one of the kids might come out of their room, stand on the lounge, see the hole I'm pretty sure they don't know exists, peek in it, be able to see through a gap in the shirts and spot us canoodling.

"Well,” said Tracey, "we know you can go three months at a stretch.”

"You were in hospital! That doesn't count,” I protested.

She shrugged. "Do we tell the kids to play outside?”

Tracey won't even nap with me during the day if the kids are home because someone has to be in charge and adulting. So there's the problem laid out.

I think you'll agree it is a pretty big one - I'm not saying it's potentially a child safety issue but it's been suggested I get a teensy weensy bit cranky and on edge unless I'm attended to regularly. I need the endorphin hit.

We've gone over and over what we can do and all we can come up with is regularly booking the family into motels with proper noise reducing gyprock walls between the rooms. It's do-able but, frankly, it feels a bit too much like paying for sex.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to come up with ideas which will enable us to get jiggy with it without the kids working it out. It's a matter of personal pride none of our kids have ever caught us canoodling, and I'm keen to continue with an unblemished record.

We have four weeks to work this out. The future of the world is at stake - well, our little corner of it. Be smart. Be resourceful. Be creative.

Be aware my little munchkins wake up a lot at night.

Time is running out and we must find a solution.

Not for myself, of course, but poor Tracey has needs.

Gympie Times

Topics:  bruce devereaux bus trip sleeping arrangements

Road warrior Courtney gets action on road upgrade

Road warrior Courtney gets action on road upgrade

Goomeri student's letter to council secures road upgrade

Jada powers to win at awards

WIN: Adam Madill presents Jada Burns with her prize.

Despite adversity, entrepreneur wins Gympie Chamber prize

Warm, windy days ahead as Gympie waits for shower

Hit the beach earlier this week to cool off while avoiding showers expected towards the weekend.

Winds and showers would bring reprieve in warm week

The big day looms and desperation sets in

CLOSE QUARTERS: The Devereaux's bedroom on their round-Australia bus trip.

The Devereaux clan prepares to hit the road

Local Partners

How stores will give autistic kids a chance at Christmas

The new program will allow children living with autism to shop in peace.

Students and Landcare band together on project

CONSERVING: Widgee students, teachers and Gympie Landcare members at Webb Park on Wednesday.

All the latest news from Widgee and district

The mystery of the missing scarecrow

SCAREY STUFF: Winner of the Mary Valley Scarecrow Festival artistic category - Pottering Around.

Scarecrow Fest entry so popular someone's believed to have nicked it

Who's on duty at Gympie Meals on Wheels

Are you on the roster for Gympie Meals on Wheels this coming week?

Meals on Wheels roster

WHAT'S ON: Time to get your board game on Gympie

No Caption

Celebrate International Games Day today in Gympie.

Davey Woder a real contender for X Factor title

Davey Woder a real contender for X Factor title

MACKAY native, who now lives in Logan, gets an all-star endorsement from Robbie Williams ahead of grand final decider.

  • TV

  • 21st Nov 2016 9:00 AM

Lady Gaga's chronic pain

Lady Gaga has revealed that she suffers from chronic pain

Prince William admits fatherhood struggles

Prince William admits he has struggled with fatherhood

Kanye still wants to run for US President in 2020

Kanye West is still planning to run for US president in 2020

James Packer edited out of Mariah Carey's show?

James Packer has been edited out of Mariah Carey's show trailer

Circus rolls in with new tricks and old hits

Clowns performed by Miguel Berlanga, Michael Garner and Gordon White in a scene from Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Cirque Du Soleil Kooza's performers will have you gasping in awe

What's on the small screen this week

The X Factor 2016 grand finalists, from left, Amalia Foy, Isaiah Firebrace, Davey Woder and Vlado Saric.

THE X Factor winner will be crowned and

SELLING FAST!!!

Lots Sovereign Heights Estate, Southside 4570

Residential Land Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an ... FROM $127,500

Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an edge-of-town rural setting can deliver. Situated several minutes to the south of...

A SOLID INVESTMENT/FIRST HOME

Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Sit on the back deck and enjoy the great mountain views to the east. * 3 bedrooms, 2 with built-ins * Located close to schools and town, in a good...

time 2 reminisce!

6 Alenola Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 $280,000!

This property will surely tug at the heart strings and give a lovely sense of nostalgia. When homes, were homes, all comfy and cosy, and there was the proverbial...

COOTHARABA LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

40 Junction Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 4 2 10 $699,000

This beautiful 2ha (almost 5 acres) of almost flat country,15 minutes drive from Tewantin,10 minutes from Lake Cootharaba and 15 minutes from Pomona has just...

bush block priced 2 sell!

L432 Arborfourteen Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 OFFERS OVER...

Escape from the bright city lights 2 this 2 acre bush block just North of Gympie in the eclectic locale of Glenwood. Great spot for your affordable new private...

2 rent or 2 renovate!

90 Monkland Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Looking for a classic Gympie home, at a great price and in a great location? Then you simply must not, cannot, go past this little beauty. Perfect investment...

want 2 buy a town house!

8/66 Oak Street, Gympie 4570

Unit 2 2 1 $225,000!

There are townhouses for sale and then there is THIS townhouse for sale! Unit 8 is one of 10 townhouses in a sought after complex in a fantastic location. The unit...

move 2 the Alps of Imbil!

42 Elizabeth Street, Imbil 4570

3 2 4 $345,000!

Dont be surprised after you travel down the driveway and finally set eyes upon this ohhhhh sooooooo private property that you will be thinking that you have just...

your heart will want 2 buy this 1!

641 Scotchy Pocket Road, Scotchy Pocket 4570

3 1 4 $295,000!

Have you ever heard the term - heart buyers home? Whether you have or have not, once you inspect this awesome 22acre property in all its glory, you will know...

land 2,111m2 in town 4 real!

32 Cartwright Road, Gympie 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000!

2,111m2 parcel of flood free land for sale right in the middle of Gympie! Oh yeah you read that right, and no this not a misprint. So whatever you are planning, or...

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!