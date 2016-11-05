The Amity Affliction to perform Gympie concert

THE Amity Affliction has announced it will celebrate the release of This Could Be Heartbreak with a regional tour of Australia after Christmas, including a concert at the Gympie Civic Centre on January 20.

This will be the first time the former Gympie band has played its "home town" in 12 years.

Joining them on this 13-date jaunt around the great southern land will be Hellions and Ocean Grove.

Released last Friday, The Amity Affliction's fifth album This Could Be Heartbreak is currently sitting at #1 on the iTunes chart and has scored them the cover of Rolling Stone magazine this month as well as been hailed their "personal-best album", by Kerrang!.

This Could Be Heartbreak follows The Amity Affliction's ARIA platinum-certified #1 album, Let The Ocean Take Me, which was an international breakout success for the group and was also the second consecutive time topping the ARIA Album Chart following 2012's gold-certified Chasing Ghosts.

More recently, the band released Seems Like Forever the #1 ARIA gold-certified documentary chronicling The Amity Affliction's history up through their epic Let The Ocean Take Me World Tour, which saw the band performing in front of capacity crowds around the globe, including sold-out shows at New York City's Irving Plaza and London's KOKO.

Furthermore, the band's most recent single, Shine On came in at #25 on Triple J's Hottest 100 of 2016.

For more than a decade, The Amity Affliction has confronted the very darkest edges of man's existence through their music and with Severed Ties, 2008's full-length debut and 2010's ARIA gold-certified follow-up, Youngbloods, The Amity Affliction instantly established themselves as a leading force in the heavy music world.

On the live front, The Amity Affliction have spent most of 2016 playing to seas of people on the European summer festival circuit, impressive colossal crowds at Hellfest, Download, Rock Am Ring, Rock Im Park, Slam Dunk and Graspop.

After wrapping up their very sold out I Bring The Weather With Me tour along the East Coast, The Amity Affliction will head back to the Northern Hemisphere for even more touring then will head to Perth to bring in the New Year headlining Redfest before hitting up regional centres of Australia.

Sydney's Hellions have been riding a wave of critical acclaim since they dropped their third album Opera Oblivia, which debuted at #4 on the ARIA Album Chart, landed the coveted Triple J feature album, scored flawless reviews and sold out their headline tour before doors even opened.

The grandeur on display in Opera Oblivia has been likened to that of British rock Legends Queen, solidifying their reputation as one of the most innovative, passionate and talented bands around.

Emerging from the depths of Melbourne, Ocean Grove, peddling their erratic live show up and down the highways of Australia while striving to develop a distinguishable sound like no other, a feat they fully realised with Lights On Kind Of Lover.

Their first single under the UNFD banner has notched up over 360k streams on Spotify and continues to climb.

Over the past 12 months, Ocean Grove have impressed every audience they've been thrust in front of, with their head turning performances on UNIFY 2016 and the mammoth Equinox tour announcing Ocean Grove's arrival on a national scale.

Please check out the bands website and Facebook pages for more info and other gigs/dates that they are doing on this tour.

Both of these gigs/dates are all ages and licenced events with tickets already on sale here:

https://tickets.oztix.com.au/?Event=65861&utm_source=Oztix&utm_medium=Website