The Amity Affliction heavy to its metalcore

Lesley Apps
| 12th Jan 2017 2:30 PM
The Amity Affliction will perform in Coffs Harbour this month.
The Amity Affliction will perform in Coffs Harbour this month.

GYMPIE born, The Amity Affliction will head back to their regional roots with a tour of country Australia this month, including a show in Coffs Harbour.

The internationally revered metalcore band are celebrating the release of This Could Be Heartbreak and joining them on this jaunt around the the great southern land will be Hellions and Ocean Grove.

The Amity Affliction's fifth album This Could Be Heartbreak sat at #1 on the iTunes chart when it was released and recently scored them the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

It follows their ARIA platinum-certified #1 album, Let The Ocean Take Me, which was an international breakout success for the group.

More recently, the band released Seems Like Forever, the #1 ARIA gold-certified documentary chronicling The Amity Affliction's history up through their epic "Let The Ocean Take Me World Tour", which saw the band performing in front of capacity crowds around the globe, including sold-out shows in New York City and London. Furthermore, the band's most recent single, "Shine On" came in at #25 on Triple J's "Hottest 100" of 2016.

For more than a decade, The Amity Affliction has confronted the very darkest edges of man's existence through their music and with Severed Ties, 2008's full-length debut, and 2010's ARIA gold-certified follow-up, Youngbloods, The Amity Affliction instantly established themselves as leading force in the heavy music world.

On the live front, The Amity Affliction spent most of 2016 playing to seas of people on the European summer festival circuit, impressive colossal crowds at Hellfest, Download, Rock Am Ring, Rock Im Park, Slam Dunk and Graspop. Catch them at home while you can.

As you would expect tickets are selling fast so don't miss out.

  • The Amity Affliction + Hellions + Ocean Grove at the CEX Coffs Services Club on January 25. Tickets online CEX website $55 presold; $60 door (18+ event).

Amity Affliction has a busy month ahead:


JAN 20
Civic Centre
Gympie,

JAN 21
Lake Kawana
Sunshine Coast, Australia

JAN 22
Convention Centre
Gold Coast, Australia

JAN 25
C.ex Coffs
Coffs Harbour, Australia

