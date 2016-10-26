31°
News

'That this could happen on the Rapids staggers me'

scott kovacevic
| 26th Oct 2016 4:53 PM
Scott Kovacevic out and about in Dreamworld with Madagascar's Alex and King Julian.
Scott Kovacevic out and about in Dreamworld with Madagascar's Alex and King Julian. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

I COULD say I was stunned after hearing about the tragic events at Dreamworld on Tuesday, but it would really only begin to cover how I felt.

I spent more than six years working in the theme park's entertainment department, performing in shows and introducing guests to the wacky range of costumed characters, a role which placed me only one step away from the rides department.

A lot of my Facebook friends are current and ex-Dreamworld staff, and to see posts from people I know who were there when it happened on Tuesday, trying to process the events, or replies of sadness and support from those on the other side of the world who had seen the news, only reinforced the unfathomable nature of what happened.

The Thunder River Rapids was one of the park's most beloved rides.

People who would normally baulk at taking on the "Big 6” (as it was back then) would always eagerly seek out the ride as a family-friendly alternative, a chance to get wet and have some fun without worry.

I would happily direct guests to the ride, and in summer the line for the ride always seemed to stretch for eternity.

That this could happen on the rapids staggers me.

My heart goes out to the families involved, who only set out to have a family day of fun and lost their lives.

My heart also extends to friends I have who are struggling to come to grips with what happened - a process not helped by social media at the moment.

A lot is being made of the theme park's safety, and whether the park was negligent in re-opening the ride after it had to be shut down for maintenance earlier in the day.

In my view, it is misguided to think this tragedy could have been avoided.

Guest safety was always top priority for staff in the park.

Rides could be shut down for any number of reasons, from a broken restraint to a simple sensor malfunction.

Having worked in the Alien v Predator laser tag attraction, if there was anything which even looked like a hazard to the general public - from a blocked fire exit to a puddle of water on the floor - we would shut it down until we had the problem fixed.

Often this would lead to anger, and sometimes even verbal abuse, from disgruntled guests who were forced to wait in line, which would only grow as we had to run the attraction multiple times to ensure everything was fixed before we began to let guests through again.

Staff operating the bigger rides no doubt had even more stringent requirements, and emergency response and safety training was also of great import.

As an entertainer, there were a quite a few times I was called in at 6am to assist with other departments' safety training, lying on the ground covered in fake blood or being strapped to a safety board while front line staff went through procedures to ensure that, in the event of a serious emergency, every possible effort would be made to prevent harm.

To imply otherwise, as some people are, upsets me because I know a great number of my friends who were there, and whom I would trust my life to, have to read these uninformed views in the midst of dealing with the tragedy.

Is it possible something happened which could have been prevented? Yes, it is, but it will be an independent inquiry which determines that, not the general public.

In fact, for more than 30 years, with who knows how many millions of people visiting the park over this time, not a single fatality happened, thanks to the efforts made.

The question of cost-cutting has also been raised, and there's no denying it is difficult to operate a theme park in the current economic climate while trying to compete with cheaper electronic entertainment options.

Guest attendance numbers absolutely were a concern while I was working there, and to deny difficult financial decisions sometimes must be made to keep theme parks running would be to live in fantasy.

But even faced with financial uncertainty, safety was always the first thought - rides would be shut down for extended periods, often to more gnashing of teeth from disgruntled guests, if it was believed they posed any risk.

In the wake of Tuesday's events, the question is now being asked as to whether Dreamworld will ever reopen.

It's a question which saddens me because, I believe, there's a very real possibility that, even if the park reopens, there's a chance it cannot continue to operate.

There's no doubt the park should remain closed indefinitely right now, but this also places it at risk of missing the summer holiday crowd, which is the peak operating time for any theme park.

For Dreamworld to miss out on trading in this period would be devastating, which makes the questions about park safety even more pertinent because - if or when it does reopen - it will need a lot of support from the public to survive.

I have a wealth of fantastic memories of my time at Dreamworld.

The joy of working in a place which exists solely for happiness, of seeing the wonder of children meeting their cartoon heroes and hearing the laughter of people revelling in the array of wonderful experiences on offer, is something which will always sit in my heart.

That something like this has happened, which always seemed impossible, breaks it beyond words.

Gympie Times

Topics:  accident dreamworld opinion tragedy

'That this could happen on the Rapids staggers me'

'That this could happen on the Rapids staggers me'

I COULD say I was stunned after hearing about the tragic events at Dreamworld on Tuesday, but it would really only begin to cover how I felt.

Local businesses to be awarded next month

BEST IN SHOW: Business owners can expect a night to remember at the 2016 Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

Hundreds of local businesses have been nominated for awards.

Repair work continues for Memorial Park Rotunda

PIECE OF HISTORY: Work continues on the rotunda at Memorial Park.

Renovations have been extended after extensive damage was found.

What's on in Gympie this weekend

INTERGALACTIC: Lissa and Nee Nee will be providing plenty of family entertainment this Saturday

There's plenty of fun for young and old in Gympie this weekend.

Local Partners

Repair work continues for Memorial Park Rotunda

Renovations have been extended after extensive damage to the bottom of the structure was found

Toughest race on planet 'addictive' for Gympie athlete

Paul Hehir

How a need for motivation created a Spartan warrior

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

What's on in Gympie this weekend

INTERGALACTIC: Lissa and Nee Nee will be providing plenty of family entertainment this Saturday

There's plenty of fun for young and old in Gympie this weekend.

Racer seeks Bright future in fight against breast cancer

Sheree Bright takes a corner on Sheeza Instant Gem.

Gympie's Sheree Bright will be racing to raise funds for cancer.

What's on in Gympie this weekend

What's on in Gympie this weekend

There's plenty of fun for young and old in Gympie this weekend.

MOVIE REVIEW: Jack Reacher sequel falls flat

Tom Cruise in a scene from the movie Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

THE film's title Never Go Back should serve as a warning to fans.

The Bachelor contestants find love with each other

Former Bachelor contestants Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon have confirmed their relationship on social media.

MEGAN Marx and Tiffany Scanlon confirm relationship on Instagram.

Liam Payne wants to wed Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Liam Payne

Liam Payne reportedly wants to marry Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Bindi Irwin 'honoured' to make MAXIM HOT 100 list

Wildlife Warrior named among Australia's most beautiful women

Len Wiseman files for divorce from Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale

Len Wiseman has filed for divorce from Kate Beckinsale

MOVIE REVIEW: This spy comedy is a case of double-oh no

LOOKING FOR THE JOKES: Isla Fisher and Zach Galifianakis in a scene from the movie Keeping Up With The Joneses.

Keeping Up with the Joneses

STYLISH HOME WITH COUNTRY LIFESTYLE!!

38 Carnoustie Court, Curra 4570

House 3 2 5 $435,000

This property is clean as a whistle, with 3 spacious bedrooms, main with en-suite and a generous sized main bathroom. The kitchen comes well equipped with electric...

Great Seaside Home with Sheds

6 Tailor Street, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 2 6 $398,000

If you are looking for a home close to the marina & shops.... This is a must see property. This lovely lowest home has all the benefits, light and airy open plan...

SOUTHSIDE FAMILY HOME

10 Helen Street, Southside 4570

House 4 2 1 $298,000

This fabulous property new to the market and priced to sell must be viewed and you'll be so pleased you did. Located just behind the Southside Shopping Centre in...

MACADAMIA FARM

Greens Creek 4570

House 3 3 2 $950,000

Approximately 3000 mature Macadamias on 15 hectares of beautiful scenic Greens Creek country. 10 minutes to Gympie in the sought after, higher rainfall eastern...

CONVENIENT LOCATION, ONLY MINUTES TO TOWN!

15 Clematis Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 2 $229,000

This fully fenced, neat and tidy weatherboard home is situated on 1012m2 allotment and located only minutes from the main street of Gympie. The large backyard...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT LAND

1785 Mary Valley Road, Amamoor 4570

Residential Land 20 acres of vacant quality land in the heart of the Mary ... $225,000

20 acres of vacant quality land in the heart of the Mary Valley region - create the perfect rural lifestyle with prepared house sites and power available. Views of...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

1775 Mary Valley Road, Amamoor 4570

5 2 5 Auction

Ultra spacious, very private executive style brick residence on 15 acres. Built to suit the extended family, it has 5 bedrooms, office, 2 bathrooms and 3 living...

You Won&#39;t Find Better Buying!

2 Pinnacle Court, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 2 $385,000

This stunning home is situated in an elevated position at Echelon and would be suited to those that love to entertain. The entry to the home greets you with a...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 9

Lot 9 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $129,500

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

INVESTMENT GOLD WILL BE SOLD! $220 per week return Expected.

25 Victoria Road, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 $146,000

Astute investors need to view this property with an expected rental return of $220 per week this will be totally positively geared.Set on a 741m2 block but...

6 houses in Gympie under $200,000

$170, 000, 9 Norman St, Gympie

These Gympie houses are perfect for investors or first home-buyers

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?