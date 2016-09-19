Incoming tide swallows fisherman's ute

SUNK: A car was found submerged in the ocean at Woodgate. Photo John Wood

THE incoming tides of Woodgate moved in fast on an unsuspecting fisherman at the weekend leaving him devastated after his car was swallowed by the ocean.

The salt water rose to roof level of the white utility after it became "bogged when he was putting his boat in the ocean".

"The tides moved so fast he didn't have a chance to move his car," a friend told the NewsMail.

"He is feeling pretty s*** at the moment and isn't up to talking to anyone."

Innes Park resident John Wood said he was eating brunch on the water's edge when he was surprised to see the car in the middle of Theodolite Creek.

SUNK: A car was found submerged in the ocean at Woodgate. This photo captured by John Wood shows the depth and distance from land. Photo John Wood Contributed

"I saw people gathered around an object and when I looked closer realised it was a car," he said.

"It was about 50m out and I saw people climbing on the roof top."

He said rumours where floating around that the owner had left his keys in the car while he went for a drink at the hotel.

But these were soon put to rest by his friend who confirmed it was just an honest mistake.