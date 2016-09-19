25°
News

Incoming tide swallows fisherman's ute

Emma Reid
| 19th Sep 2016 11:02 AM
SUNK: A car was found submerged in the ocean at Woodgate. Photo John Wood
SUNK: A car was found submerged in the ocean at Woodgate. Photo John Wood Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE incoming tides of Woodgate moved in fast on an unsuspecting fisherman at the weekend leaving him devastated after his car was swallowed by the ocean.

The salt water rose to roof level of the white utility after it became "bogged when he was putting his boat in the ocean".

"The tides moved so fast he didn't have a chance to move his car," a friend told the NewsMail.

"He is feeling pretty s*** at the moment and isn't up to talking to anyone."

Innes Park resident John Wood said he was eating brunch on the water's edge when he was surprised to see the car in the middle of Theodolite Creek.

 

SUNK: A car was found submerged in the ocean at Woodgate. This photo captured by John Wood shows the depth and distance from land. Photo John Wood
SUNK: A car was found submerged in the ocean at Woodgate. This photo captured by John Wood shows the depth and distance from land. Photo John Wood Contributed

"I saw people gathered around an object and when I looked closer realised it was a car," he said.

"It was about 50m out and I saw people climbing on the roof top."

He said rumours where floating around that the owner had left his keys in the car while he went for a drink at the hotel.

But these were soon put to rest by his friend who confirmed it was just an honest mistake.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  car, fishing, john wood, sinking, theodolite creek, woodgate

Snake sex pit broken up after experts called in

Snake sex pit broken up after experts called in

No matter how exciting the party, it must end eventually. In this case when snake catchers split up a group of mating keelbacks.

Red Dog is back, with beloved pup in prequel 'True Blue'

Movie is a prequel to 2011 hit.

"I THINK we're gonna be best mates."

Don't dream it's over! Crowded House to play special gigs

Crowded House will return to the Sydney Opera House on September 25 and 26 – almost 20 years to the day of their Farewell to the World gig.

Crowded House fans, don't dream it's over as your band returns

Domestic violence compensation shake-up on the cards

A domestic violence victim who endured 14 years of abuse is fighting for compensation.

Yvette D’Ath investigates "traumatising" domestic abuse compo claim.

Local Partners

Community diary: Here's what's on today

THIS is where clubs and groups are meeting around Gympie today.

A show of compassion for our suicide survivors

WEAVING SUPPORT: Ruth Polley enveloped in the 'cloak of support' at the suicide Remembrance Day in Memorial Park.

Community strength for those left behind after a suicide

Hundreds coming to Gympie for State Championships

Jess Wilcox (left) takes on Maryborough.

Hundreds will be gathering in Gympie for the Under 15's Championship

Latest deals and offers

Red Dog is back, with beloved pup in prequel 'True Blue'

Red Dog is back, with beloved pup in prequel 'True Blue'

How did Red Dog become the lovable pup that inspired Australia?

Mel C: 'Things are awkward between the Spice Girls'

Not everyone's handled Mel C's reunion snub well

2016 Emmy Awards red carpet fashions

Sarah Hyland arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

STARS of the small screen are frocked up for US TV's night of nights

Sound of Music star taken by rare form of dementia

Charmian Carr died of complications from a rare form of dementia

Don't dream it's over! Crowded House to play special gigs

Crowded House will return to the Sydney Opera House on September 25 and 26 – almost 20 years to the day of their Farewell to the World gig.

Crowded House fans, don't dream it's over as your band returns

Eldest daughter from Sound of Music has died, age 73

"Sound of Music actress Charmian Carr is seen in an undated photo provided by the Carr family. Carr died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Woodland Hills, Calif., of complications from a rare form of dementia. Carr was best known for her role as the eldest Von Trapp daughter, Liesl, in the academy award winning movie, The Sound of Music. She was 73.

Actress Charmian Carr has died aged 73, after suffering dementia

Megan Gale's wise words for new class of the catwalk

Megan Gale is a judge on the 10th season of Australia's Next Top Model.

NEW Australia's Next Top Model judge nurtures young talent.

Simply Perfect !! Elevated + Shed + Nothing to do

28 Tom Thumb Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 4 $354,000...

Nothing to do... Move straight in.... Are you looking for a well-kept 3 bedroom home with ensuite...plus... 16 solar panels feeding power back to the grid, a 6x9...

Green Fingers &amp; Beautiful Home

49 Endeavour Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 3 5 $365,000...

From the moment you step out of your car you will be entranced by this property. The impressive entrance invites you to come explore this stunning home. A...

Bargain Block

13 Waratah Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land Large corner 4,252m2 block in a quiet rural area of Cooloola Cove. ... $125,000

Large corner 4,252m2 block in a quiet rural area of Cooloola Cove. Beautiful bush surrounds, its flat and dry, and waiting for you to come and build your perfect...

WATERFRONT Ground Level Unit

1/84 Toolara Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 2 1 1 $249,000

Excellent position and views from this wonderful 2 bedroom unit over to the waters edge. This is the perfect spot go for your morning walk along the nature reserve...

GRAB A BARGAIN

56 Discovery Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 3 $318,000

Yes that's right no rear neighbours and a bargain price. This property enchants from the moment you see the front garden and relaxed seating on the front verandah.

Waterside Executive Townhouse

Unit/4/26 Esplanade, Tin Can Bay 4580

Town House 3 2 2 $439,000

If you have a boat in the marina .....this townhouse is for you. If you want a sea change this townhouse is for you. The townhouse location has Snapper Creek on...

Shining Star

142 Bayside Road, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $350,000

One of the closest homes to the water in Cooloola Cove !! So a lovely walk to the foreshore with a pretty picnic area, is waiting to you ... Add in lovely lowset...

Waterfront Dual Occupancy Home

106 Toolara Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 2 $749,000

A beautiful place to call home, holiday home or use as an investment. This lovely modern home is light and airy with neutral tones throughout, high ceilings and a...

Fantastic Investment

11 Dreadnought Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $320,000

When size matters you can't go past this affordable and impressive family home. With its modern layout, it features two spacious living areas, an open plan...

THE ULTIMATE WELLNESS RETREAT

13 Clyde Road, Wallu 4570

House 3 1 3 $480,000

Ever wanted to find that special place that nutures and centres you to your very core? In an increasingly busy world, imagine coming home to natural billabongs...

Where development is up and down around Gympie

Councillors were told of the "high confidence” in the housing industry.

Gympie Regional Council's latest building report

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.