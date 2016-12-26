29°
News

Family's gratitude after crash nightmare brings kindness

scott kovacevic
| 26th Dec 2016 4:00 PM
The Suosaari family (Leela and Glen, with Jethro, Zephyr and Coco) are grateful to everyone who helped them after they were involved in a serious crash at Curra.
The Suosaari family (Leela and Glen, with Jethro, Zephyr and Coco) are grateful to everyone who helped them after they were involved in a serious crash at Curra.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WAS supposed to be a fun a trip down to Brisbane for their daughter Coco's dream - preparing to dance with the Queensland Junior Ballet.

It soon turned into a nightmare for the Suosaari family though, when, heading home to Bundaberg, their car and another vehicle collided outside the Puma service station at Curra on the Bruce Hwy.

Glen Suosaari's wife Leela, Coco, and the unnamed driver of the other car were taken to hospital, while both cars were reportedly written off.

Fortunately, everyone survived the December 18 crash - a fact which Mr Suosaari attributes to the "amazing people" who did whatever they could to help out.

"The horrific negative soon turned into a positive," he said.

"Swift action by employees, customers or travellers was unbelievable.

"One driver turning off the highway immediately did a U-turn, then positioned his ute with flashing light on top to warn north-bound travellers.

"Another man controlled traffic south of the crash scene.

"Batteries were disconnected by two quick-thinking men."

Mr Suosaari also expressed his thanks to emergency services personnel, as well as the paramedic who "took time to discuss with myself and our two boys how we will be affected, both physically and emotionally".

The response from other travellers was also touching.

"It was unbelievable that two separate travellers, en route to Childers and Gladstone, offered to wait and take our family of five the two-hour drive home to Bundaberg.

"Rachael, a Hervey Bay nurse, did wait to take three of us to hospital after the ambulance departed.

"Gympie police, paramedics and Queensland Fire Service - I truly salute you!

"So many to thank - the caring staff at Gympie Hospital; Joel from Clayton's Towing Service who stayed back late into the night so we could retrieve our belongings; a lovely lady from the service station who kept watch for two hours to advise my dad travelling from Bundaberg of our whereabouts.

"I am truly amazed at the human spirit. The willingness and ability of down-to-earth citizens to step up, to put themselves out, and to assist people in need - as we truly were - will never be forgotten."

Gympie Times

Topics:  bruce highway crash car accident car cash givedontgrieve

Imbil Police plea for calm these holidays

Imbil Police plea for calm these holidays

Dangerous driving, theft and domestic violence are all in focus.

Gympie braves the rush for Boxing Day deals

SWAMPED: EB Games proved to be one of the most popular destinations for Gympie shoppers yesterday.

GYMPIE Central was the place to be today.

Muggy summer to bring onslaught of insects

A blood fed Scotch Grey mosquito. Photo Chris Ison / Morning Bulletin

Australia set for busy insect season

12 changes that could affect you after January 1

From dental to aged care, things are set to change in the new year

Local Partners

Imbil Police plea for calm these holidays

Dangerous driving, theft and domestic violence are all in focus.

Open day a big hit in Widgee

BIG FUN: The Hillbilly Goats - Goat Girl, Goat Boy and Sunny Goat - with (front from left) Chais, Arjay and Flora Huskisson at Widgee Rural's Open Day on Tuesday.

There was plenty of action in Widgee last week...

12 Things to do in Gympie these holidays

HOLIDAY FUN: January 16 is a chance to have a go at stand up paddle boarding at Inskip Point.

Lots to do these holidays throughout the region

Trees bring magic to Mary Christmas

TINSEL TREES: The team driving the horse and cart admire the decorated trees as they head up the street at dusk last Wednesday night.

Tinsel and baubles all part of celebration

What's on around Gympie this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary December 20-24

The most cringe-worthy tribute to George Michael

The most cringe-worthy tribute to George Michael

IF you’re going to offer your condolences, at least make sure you’re getting the name right.

Ex-Wham singer George Michael dies age 53

According to reports on late 25 December 2016, British popstar George Michael has died peacefully at home at the age of 53, his publicist has announced.

Pop Superstar George Michael has died at the age of 53

What's new in cinemas this Boxing Day

Matthew McConaughey voices koala Buster Moon in Sing.

Boxing Day's a great day to get out of the house and see a movie

Alien: Covenant trailer is here and it is terrifying

Michael Fassbender reprises his role as David.

The trailer for Alien: Covenant has been released

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died

Status Quo’s Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi were a phenomenal live act.

2016 has claimed yet another music legend

Gympie Gallery holiday summer fun

EXHIBITION: Step inside a wonderful story when you visit the exhibition A Sense of Wonder at the Gympie Regional Gallery.

Here's what's happening at the Gallery for the holidays.

Carrie Fisher has suffered a 'massive heart attack'

Carrie Fisher suffered a ‘massive heart attack’ during a flight

choose 1 or 2 first class stunning duplex units!

83 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

Unit 2 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

So there are duplexes for sale and there are duplexes for sale. And then there is THIS duplex for sale. This really is the whizz bang of all duplexes. No expense...

RARE BLOCK

Lot 2 Silva Road, Jones Hill 4570

Residential Land 2.6 acres so close to town, ready and waiting to build your ... AUCTION 28th...

2.6 acres so close to town, ready and waiting to build your dream home. - Very private block surrounded by farmland - Small seasonal creek at one end of the...

QUALITY MEANS EVERYTHING!!

Lot 3 Green Trees Rd, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land It's rare to get a 6536m2 block of this quality in the ... $185,000

It's rare to get a 6536m2 block of this quality in the sought after area of Pie Creek. This lovely gently sloping to flat block is situated at the end of the...

timber lovers dream 2 inspire!

20 Elizabeth Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 3 $279,000!

Looking for a one of a kind property? One that has its own unique piece of Gympie history, one with a classic Queenslander home loaded with unique features and...

Privet, Quiet and Convenient Living

156 Hill Road, Mothar Mountain 4570

House 2 1 6 $350,000

Welcome to 156 Hill Road Mothar Mountain, featuring 12 Hectares (approx 30 acres) flood free in a prime location. Elevated and gently undulating with a wide flat...

DUAL LIVING!!

4 Outlook Close, Gympie 4570

House 4 3 2 $319,000

Tick every box on your must-have wish list with this sensational family home, where space, quality and location combine beautifully in one amazing package. This...

WALK-IN WALK-OUT!!

38 Arborfive Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 8 $299,500

Self sustainable lifestyle with solar system, dam and 2 bores. * Low set Qlder style home with wide verandahs front, back and side * Unlimited water creates a...

CUL-DE- SAC POSITION !!

7 Bellflower Place, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 $290,000

This low-set brick home is tucked away in a great position, within walking distance to schools and local shop with bus stop close-by. * Shady patios at the front...

DOESN&#39;T GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS!

152 Lawson Road, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land An opportunity has become available to purchase over an acre of vacant ... $198,000

An opportunity has become available to purchase over an acre of vacant land in the beautiful sought after Pie Creek Area. Welcome to 152 Lawson Road Pie Creek! A...

BRAND NEW HOME ON ACREAGE

54 Gaunt Road, Glenwood 4570

House 2 1 $179,000

Retired or first home buyer, this is for you. This well presented two bedroom steel framed home which has never been lived in and situated on almost two acres is...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Sunshine Coast hinterland weekender sells for $2.78m

This four-bedroom house with studio accommodation on 9.71ha at 305 North Maleny Rd, Maleny, sold at auction for $2.78m.

Brisbane buyer wins auction battle for dream home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!