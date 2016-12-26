Family's gratitude after crash nightmare brings kindness

The Suosaari family (Leela and Glen, with Jethro, Zephyr and Coco) are grateful to everyone who helped them after they were involved in a serious crash at Curra.

IT WAS supposed to be a fun a trip down to Brisbane for their daughter Coco's dream - preparing to dance with the Queensland Junior Ballet.

It soon turned into a nightmare for the Suosaari family though, when, heading home to Bundaberg, their car and another vehicle collided outside the Puma service station at Curra on the Bruce Hwy.

Glen Suosaari's wife Leela, Coco, and the unnamed driver of the other car were taken to hospital, while both cars were reportedly written off.

Fortunately, everyone survived the December 18 crash - a fact which Mr Suosaari attributes to the "amazing people" who did whatever they could to help out.

"The horrific negative soon turned into a positive," he said.

"Swift action by employees, customers or travellers was unbelievable.

"One driver turning off the highway immediately did a U-turn, then positioned his ute with flashing light on top to warn north-bound travellers.

"Another man controlled traffic south of the crash scene.

"Batteries were disconnected by two quick-thinking men."

Mr Suosaari also expressed his thanks to emergency services personnel, as well as the paramedic who "took time to discuss with myself and our two boys how we will be affected, both physically and emotionally".

The response from other travellers was also touching.

"It was unbelievable that two separate travellers, en route to Childers and Gladstone, offered to wait and take our family of five the two-hour drive home to Bundaberg.

"Rachael, a Hervey Bay nurse, did wait to take three of us to hospital after the ambulance departed.

"Gympie police, paramedics and Queensland Fire Service - I truly salute you!

"So many to thank - the caring staff at Gympie Hospital; Joel from Clayton's Towing Service who stayed back late into the night so we could retrieve our belongings; a lovely lady from the service station who kept watch for two hours to advise my dad travelling from Bundaberg of our whereabouts.

"I am truly amazed at the human spirit. The willingness and ability of down-to-earth citizens to step up, to put themselves out, and to assist people in need - as we truly were - will never be forgotten."