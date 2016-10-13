28°
Test your rugby league knowledge with Men of League

Shelley Strachan | 13th Oct 2016 11:40 AM
The Men of League committee want teams and participants for its Kick Off Club Quiz Night on November 9.
The Men of League committee want teams and participants for its Kick Off Club Quiz Night on November 9. Craig Warhurst

WHAT: Men of League Kick Off Club Quiz Night

WHEN: Wednesday, November 9

WHERE: Great Eastern Motel

THE Gympie Men of League committee will host a Kick Off Club Quiz Night (to test your rugby league knowledge) at the Great Eastern Motel next month.

The evening will cost $25 and include a light meal, two XXXX Golds and a raffle ticket.

Kick off is at 6.30pm and you can either head along with your own team of three or just sign up on the night.

Inquiries to Greg Pountney on 0432 397 974 or Ross Groundwater on 0408 825 466.

