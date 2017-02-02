37°
Network down: Why phones have suddenly stopped working

Melanie Plane
| 2nd Feb 2017 12:39 PM Updated: 12:47 PM
UPDATE 1PM: A FIRE at one of Telstra's major exchanges has caused mobile phone disruptions across Australia. 

It is understood a fire at Telstra's Chatswood Exchange in Sydney has damaged power equipment which has impacted services nationwide. 

Telstra customers across the country are sharing their frustrations on social media, saying they are 'fed up' with service issues. 

BREAKING 12.42PM: A FIRE at a Telstra exchange has caused the crash of call and text services across Queensland.

While internet services appear to be working as per usual, some customers are unable to make or receive calls to mobiles from mobiles and landlines or send or receive text messages.

In response to queries about the issues on Facebook, Telstra said 'some customers may be having difficulties using their mobile network.'

"We are currently investigating. Thanks for your patience," Telstra said.

In a tweet, Telstra said.

"A fire at one of our exchanges is impacting some mobile and fixed services. We're working to resolve ASAP. Thanks for your patience."

More to come.

Topics:  telstra telstra outage

