Tell your boss: National Go Home on Time Day is coming

RIGHT ON TIME: Gympie finance workers getting a taste knocking of work on time from left: Yvonne Medley, Emma Portugaller, Chantelle Pinkerton, Trish Clark and Dolly Jensen.

GYMPIE bank employee Dolly Jensen gets paid for her overtime but generally goes home on time because it's important to her and her family that she has a work/life balance.

This is why Dolly and other Gympie finance workers met for an after-work drink at Billy's Hotel last Wednesday as a pre-run to National Go Home on Time Day on Wednesday, November 23.

Dolly said it was great to see so many involved in the warm-up to Go Home on Time Day.

"It emphasised the importance of leaving on time to show that life will go on if you leave on time,” she said.

National Go Home on Time Day was conceived in 2009 as an initiative of The Australia Institute as a means of starting a conversation about the impact of poor work/life balance on our health, relationships and workplaces.

Now in its seventh year, Go Home on Time Day is a great way to recognise that life does not need to revolve around work.

Studies have revealed that this is not just bad for your wallet but it's also bad for your health and general well-being.

Organisations that participate in this event include SafeWork SA, Beyond Blue, Australian unions and a variety of businesses.